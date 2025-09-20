AI Marketing Minds Meet Marketers For an AI-Powered Growth

Singapore, September 29, 2025 – The stage is set, marketers and innovators shaping the future of digital campaigns are set to converge at AI Marketing Minds, a dynamic side event sponsored by the Global AI Show and powered by Times Of AI. This side-event is meant to spark conversations, share best practices, and showcase how AI is revolutionizing the marketing landscape.

AI Marketing Minds is more than just a meetup. It is a collaborative circle where marketing professionals, AI project founders, and digital strategists explore practical applications of AI in storytelling, branding, and growth. With keynote sessions led by industry experts, attendees can expect to gain real-world insights into AI-powered campaigns that deliver measurable impact.

The event will see a mix of panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking opportunities, creating an open space for knowledge exchange and collaboration. From data-driven storytelling to growth hacking strategies, participants will walk away with actionable takeaways to apply to their own projects.

AI Marketing Minds believes that the future of marketing is not about replacing creativity but empowering it with intelligent tools. By bringing together growth hackers, community managers, entrepreneurs, and innovators, the initiative aims to build a strong network of marketers who thrive at the intersection of technology and creativity.

Who should attend AI Marketing Minds?

AI project founders and marketing leads

Growth hackers, community managers, and digital strategists in AI

Innovators interested in collaborative problem-solving for marketing challenges

By joining, participants not only gain insights but also become part of a global network dedicated to building smarter, more impactful campaigns. This is where marketers evolve into builders of the AI-powered future.

Secure your spot today and step into the circle where marketing ideas meet AI innovation.

Venue: Guoco Midtown, Singapore

Contact: [email protected]