AI Meets Augmented Reality With the $LIVE AR Crypto Presale

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/21 23:34
liv-liv

The $LIVE crypto presale is the first step in bringing the LivLive augmented reality layer to life. The AR crypto trades for $0.02 with a launch price set at $0.25, offering a 12x return. Beyond the potential for strong gains, these tokens are the keys to a project aiming to fundamentally shift how users go about their daily lives.

$LIVE acts as the bridge between AR gaming, AI, blockchain, and real-world rewards. For example, a player could leave a review for a local coffee shop, which is then verified on-chain, and receive a real-world asset reward such as a shopping voucher.

LivLive is more than a game. It is an economic layer that improves the lives of both players and businesses by delivering clear incentives, verifiable actions, and the opportunity to build healthier, more rewarding lifestyles.

liv-liv-presale

The $LIVE Presale 12x Opportunity

During the $LIVE crypto presale, the Ethereum-based AR crypto is trading for $0.02 with the launch price confirmed at $0.25. This price increase offers just over a 12x return. However, the presale provides much more than potential gains on early purchases.

The tokenomics structure allocates a significant share of the total supply to the presale, ensuring that early participants shape the ecosystem. New tokens will only be introduced into circulation by presale holders, who control the mining capacity. Every bundle includes a predetermined allocation of $LIVE tokens that can be mined over time, giving early adopters both ownership and influence.

Every presale bundle tier also comes with a bonus allocation of $LIVE, ranging from 140% up to 200%. The higher tiers not only boost mining capacity but also provide access to the most valuable treasure hunt vaults with the highest potential rewards. The $2.5 million giveaway in $LIVE will see one of the higher-tier presale bundles receive a key to a $1 million vault. 

AR and AI: Creating An Interactive and Rewarding Reality

The LivLive gamified layer offers players a new way to approach everyday life. Every walk to the shops, every event with friends, and even a simple coffee break have the potential to unlock crypto rewards and real-world asset prizes (RWAs).

The game is accessed through the wristbands included in the presale bundles. These devices validate proof of presence, confirming that a player’s actions are authentic and tied to real-world locations. This ensures engagement is verifiable and transparent.

Proof of presence also unlocks powerful opportunities for businesses and brand companies. They can create quests in the form of interactive marketing campaigns within the LivLive world, delivering a more immersive and personalized experience to potential customers than traditional advertising ever could.

For example, a new retail shop opening in central Tokyo could launch a quest encouraging users to visit, leave a rating, and share a live review. This drives foot traffic, generates buzz, and fuels ongoing demand for $LIVE tokens, creating a positive supply-and-demand cycle within the ecosystem.

AI personalization adds another layer by adapting quests and rewards to user behavior. A frequent café visitor may see tailored quests for coffee shops, ensuring every experience feels unique.

This creates a dual benefit: players earn $LIVE, XP, and RWAs, while businesses receive verified traffic, authentic reviews, and transparent marketing data.

liv-tokenomics

The Future of LivLive and AR Gaming

The $LIVE presale marks the beginning of the LivLive AR gaming vision for a world where users are rewarded for their contributions to the digital and physical ecosystem. It represents a clear break from the past, where user data was simply harvested and sold. Instead, every player is rewarded for their actions, while businesses gain the opportunity to strengthen their customer base and build brand reputation. 

During the presale, $LIVE tokens are trading for $0.02 with the launch price set at $0.25, which is over a 12x return. 

