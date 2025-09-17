AI Meets Stablecoins: Google’s Open-Source Protocol for Blockchain Payments

Google’s open-source protocol enables AI software to send and receive payments, including stablecoins.

The integration of stablecoins with AI could revolutionize decentralized finance and transactions.

Google partners with Salesforce, Coinbase, and Ethereum to bring stablecoin payments to AI systems.

Google has also announced an open-source protocol that allows artificial intelligence (AI) software to receive and send payments even in stablecoins. It is an important step toward combining blockchain technology with AI.

The action underscores the increasingly important place of stablecoins, especially dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies, in the growing AI-powered web. Google is collaborating with more than 60 businesses, excluding Salesforce and American Express.

Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation worked with the developers of the new protocol. Cloud head of Google, James Tromans, affirmed that the platform takes payment guaranteed on existing platforms and in the future, which includes stablecoins. Coinbase strove to integrate its payment systems with Google. Coinbase engineer Erik Reppel described how they want artificial intelligence systems to be able to make value exchanges efficiently.

Agent2Agent Enhancing Artificial Intelligence and DeFi Integration

This protocol is based on another protocol established by Google, described as the Agent2Agent Protocol in April. The idea behind the Agent2Agent system is that the artificial intelligence agents can exchange more information and communicate more effectively.

It has been developed with the assistance of more than 50 technology partners, amongst them PayPal, Salesforce, and SAP. Its development was also backed by consulting companies such as Deloitte, McKinsey, and PwC.

The announcement follows a rise in efforts to bridge artificial intelligence agents and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. These self-directed scholars and neurotics can make decisions independently. Their adoption of DeFi systems could transform the trading and payment systems with a more interactive and less cumbersome user experience.

Stablecoins are becoming one of the most relevant crypto applications on AI-based platforms. In particular, these dollar-pegged tokens have become quite popular lately, particularly following the recent regulatory focus against the advances in the United States upon the GENIUS Act. This law is contributing to legalizing stablecoins and encouraging their application in new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Stablecoins Key to AI’s Future in Digital Finance

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, has also recently highlighted the increasing relevance of stablecoins to artificial intelligence applications. He anticipates that one day the biggest user of stablecoins will be artificial intelligence agents. This change would introduce new stablecoins as the heart of artificial intelligence-based financial exchanges and a new era to the joint disciplines of digital finance and artificial intelligence.

Stablecoins are also viewed as a necessity to artificial intelligence applications by the Ethereum Foundation, which is a major stakeholder in this project. The foundation had in August indicated that the HTTP 402 status code, indicating payment is needed, was dormant. Combined with Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 3009, this may enable artificial intelligence agents to automatically transfer stablecoins and increase the effectiveness of the given protocol further.

A shift towards adopting artificial intelligence to embrace stablecoins is underway as the technologies enter the mainstream. Stablecoins can ensure stable transactions when using decentralized systems. Stablecoins may be seen as an essential tool of future digital economies, and their use in this area is inevitable once artificial intelligence is developed further, as the use of such coins appears to be the future of artificial intelligence-assisted processes.

The alliance of Google, Salesforce, Coinbase, etc. is one of the significant moves towards the integration of blockchain into the creation of artificial intelligence. It would also open the door to improved artificial intelligence-based finance, where automated transactions become the standard of digital interactions. With the convergence of the blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies, the next future of digital finance seems to be rapidly transforming.

