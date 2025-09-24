The post AI predicts Dogecoin (DOGE) price for October 1, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) could see limited movement heading into October, according to projections from ChatGPT’s AI model. The outlook comes as DOGE trades in line with a broader cryptocurrency market sell-off that has wiped out significant capital.  For October 1, ChatGPT places the most likely trading range between $0.245 and $0.265, with a base case around $0.255. The forecast outlines three potential scenarios. In an optimistic case, fueled by strong sentiment and inflows from the newly launched Rex-Osprey Doge ETF, DOGE could climb toward $0.27. Conversely, if market sentiment weakens or risk factors weigh on cryptocurrencies, the price could retreat to the $0.23 and $0.24 range. According to ChatGPT, key drivers shaping the projection include Dogecoin’s current technical setup and investor sentiment. In this case, the meme coin has maintained support above $0.24, with resistance between $0.25 and $0.26. A decisive breakout above this zone could open the door to further gains. DOGE price prediction. Source: ChatGPT At the same time, institutional access through the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF is also viewed as a potential catalyst, offering new channels for capital inflows.  However, the market is showing early signs of “meme fatigue,” with enthusiasm waning compared to previous cycles. DOGE price analysis  At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.24, up 0.8% over the past 24 hours but down nearly 9% over the past week. DOGE seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold At current levels, the coin is showing volatility of 10.51%, pointing to moderate price swings. On the technical side, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) sits at $0.2341, slightly below the current price, while the 200-day SMA stands at $0.2067, signaling broader upward momentum.  The 14-day RSI is at 44.01, suggesting Dogecoin is neither overbought nor oversold but leaning toward weaker momentum. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/ai-predicts-dogecoin-doge-price-for-october-1-2025/The post AI predicts Dogecoin (DOGE) price for October 1, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) could see limited movement heading into October, according to projections from ChatGPT’s AI model. The outlook comes as DOGE trades in line with a broader cryptocurrency market sell-off that has wiped out significant capital.  For October 1, ChatGPT places the most likely trading range between $0.245 and $0.265, with a base case around $0.255. The forecast outlines three potential scenarios. In an optimistic case, fueled by strong sentiment and inflows from the newly launched Rex-Osprey Doge ETF, DOGE could climb toward $0.27. Conversely, if market sentiment weakens or risk factors weigh on cryptocurrencies, the price could retreat to the $0.23 and $0.24 range. According to ChatGPT, key drivers shaping the projection include Dogecoin’s current technical setup and investor sentiment. In this case, the meme coin has maintained support above $0.24, with resistance between $0.25 and $0.26. A decisive breakout above this zone could open the door to further gains. DOGE price prediction. Source: ChatGPT At the same time, institutional access through the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF is also viewed as a potential catalyst, offering new channels for capital inflows.  However, the market is showing early signs of “meme fatigue,” with enthusiasm waning compared to previous cycles. DOGE price analysis  At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.24, up 0.8% over the past 24 hours but down nearly 9% over the past week. DOGE seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold At current levels, the coin is showing volatility of 10.51%, pointing to moderate price swings. On the technical side, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) sits at $0.2341, slightly below the current price, while the 200-day SMA stands at $0.2067, signaling broader upward momentum.  The 14-day RSI is at 44.01, suggesting Dogecoin is neither overbought nor oversold but leaning toward weaker momentum. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/ai-predicts-dogecoin-doge-price-for-october-1-2025/

AI predicts Dogecoin (DOGE) price for October 1, 2025

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:55
Dogecoin (DOGE) could see limited movement heading into October, according to projections from ChatGPT’s AI model.

The outlook comes as DOGE trades in line with a broader cryptocurrency market sell-off that has wiped out significant capital. 

For October 1, ChatGPT places the most likely trading range between $0.245 and $0.265, with a base case around $0.255.

The forecast outlines three potential scenarios. In an optimistic case, fueled by strong sentiment and inflows from the newly launched Rex-Osprey Doge ETF, DOGE could climb toward $0.27. Conversely, if market sentiment weakens or risk factors weigh on cryptocurrencies, the price could retreat to the $0.23 and $0.24 range.

According to ChatGPT, key drivers shaping the projection include Dogecoin’s current technical setup and investor sentiment.

In this case, the meme coin has maintained support above $0.24, with resistance between $0.25 and $0.26. A decisive breakout above this zone could open the door to further gains.

DOGE price prediction. Source: ChatGPT

At the same time, institutional access through the Rex-Osprey Doge ETF is also viewed as a potential catalyst, offering new channels for capital inflows. 

However, the market is showing early signs of “meme fatigue,” with enthusiasm waning compared to previous cycles.

DOGE price analysis 

At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.24, up 0.8% over the past 24 hours but down nearly 9% over the past week.

DOGE seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

At current levels, the coin is showing volatility of 10.51%, pointing to moderate price swings. On the technical side, the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) sits at $0.2341, slightly below the current price, while the 200-day SMA stands at $0.2067, signaling broader upward momentum. 

The 14-day RSI is at 44.01, suggesting Dogecoin is neither overbought nor oversold but leaning toward weaker momentum.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/ai-predicts-dogecoin-doge-price-for-october-1-2025/

