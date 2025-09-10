PANews reported on September 10th that Talus, a blockchain platform focused on AI, announced the establishment of the Talus Foundation. The Foundation will initially support the innovative prediction market application "Agent vs. Agent (AvA) Gaming." This initiative leverages the interactions between AI agents to create a new category of prediction markets, allowing users to engage in speculative activities similar to "AI sports." Furthermore, the Talus economic system includes "Agent as a Service," an agent marketplace, and a tool marketplace, fostering collaboration and profitability among agents and tool developers.
Future plans include the launch of the Nexus framework, the $US Token Generation Event (TGE), the integration of verifiable inference functionality, and the introduction of new execution primitives. The Foundation will also promote the use of AI prediction markets such as idol.fun and AvA gaming experiences, while accelerating the expansion of the ecosystem to support the participation of developers, tools, and agents.
The Talus Foundation will also advance decentralized AI research, standardize core interfaces, and refine token and governance roadmaps to ensure network security and community-driven decision-making.
Earlier news reported that Talus Network completed a $6 million financing round led by Polychain Capital, with a valuation of $150 million .