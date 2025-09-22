Decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) protocol 0G Labs has launched its Aristotle mainnet, transitioning it into a fully operational and foundational layer for AI-native applications. 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet to Democratize AI Decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) protocol 0G Labs has officially launched its Aristotle mainnet, marking a major milestone in its mission to make artificial […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ai-protocol-0g-labs-debuts-mainnet-to-power-decentralized-ai-infrastructure/