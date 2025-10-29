AI sets date when Nvidia stock will hit $10 trillion market cap

As Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock continues to make history as the first company to hit a $5 trillion market cap, insights from OpenAI’s ChatGPT suggest the semiconductor giant is likely to double this value in the coming years.

Notably, Nvidia closed the last trading session at new highs around $201, having rallied nearly 50% year-to-date, though markets slightly retraced from the $5 trillion peak, leaving the company valued at about $4.89 trillion.

NVDA one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold

For the tech giant to double its valuation, ChatGPT projects a timeline between 2029 and 2032, assuming Nvidia sustains its strong growth in AI infrastructure and maintains market dominance.

Probability of Nvidia hitting $10 trillion. Source: ChatGPT

The AI model noted that Nvidia has already made history as the fastest company to climb from $1 trillion to $5 trillion, and doubling that figure would firmly establish it as the most valuable company in modern history.

According to ChatGPT’s projection, Nvidia would need to compound its valuation by roughly 15% to 20% annually over the next five to seven years to reach the milestone. While that pace may seem ambitious, it remains attainable if the global AI investment boom continues at its current trajectory.

Impact of Nvidia AI chips

The model highlighted that Nvidia’s market capitalization growth is closely tied to surging demand for high-performance computing chips, particularly its Blackwell and upcoming Rubin GPU architectures, which power most large-scale AI data centers.

The analysis assumed Nvidia’s earnings per share will continue growing 20% to 30% annually through the end of the decade, with valuation multiples staying elevated thanks to investor confidence in its technological leadership.

If these conditions hold, ChatGPT forecasts Nvidia’s market cap could surpass $10 trillion as early as late 2029 or 2030.

Risks likely to derail Nvidia’s path to $10 trillion

However, the AI also warned of potential risks, including a slowdown in AI infrastructure spending, tighter U.S. export restrictions on advanced chips, and growing competition from AMD, Intel, and hyperscalers developing their own AI processors.

A moderation in Nvidia’s valuation multiples, currently near record highs, could delay the $10 trillion milestone to around 2033.

At the same time, ChatGPT identified powerful structural forces that could continue to propel Nvidia’s growth. The global race to build AI data centers, coupled with Nvidia’s expanding footprint in automotive, robotics, and telecom, provides the company with multiple revenue streams well beyond its core gaming and data-center operations.

Featured image via Shutterstock