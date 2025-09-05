AI sets date when Palantir stock will hit $300

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has rapidly emerged as one of the standout performers in the S&P 500 and the broader technology sector, thanks to its advancements in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

Despite ongoing valuation concerns, the stock has managed to notch record highs, with shares now targeting the $200 mark and the possibility of $300 still in play.

At press time, PLTR traded at $156, up 0.8% on the day, while year-to-date the software giant has rallied 107%.

PLTR YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

On the stock’s potential to reach $300, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s artificial intelligence model ChatGPT-5, which highlighted several scenarios likely to influence the outcome.

Palantir stock fundamentals

In this case, Palantir’s AI Platform is gaining traction in defense, healthcare, and enterprise, with 30% to 40% annual AI spending growth offering major upside. A $10 billion U.S. Army contract cements its role as a core defense contractor, while NATO expansion could lift recurring revenue to $10 to $15 billion by 2027–2028.

At the same time, ChatGPT noted that its commercial segment is also surging, with U.S. revenue up 93% year-over-year and on track to surpass government sales by 2026. Investor enthusiasm further supports the rally, with Palantir’s AI positioning drawing Tesla-like premiums as valuations outpace fundamentals.

However, challenges remain. The stock is trading at nearly 90 times sales, leaving little room for growth to slow. Stock-based compensation continues to weigh on earnings, while reliance on government contracts exposes the company to geopolitical and regulatory risks.

PLTR stock timeline to $300

Against this backdrop, AI-driven modeling outlined three potential paths. In an aggressive scenario, where AI mania mirrors the Dot-com surge of the late 1990s, Palantir could hit $300 as early as 2026 or 2027.

A more moderate outlook, with steady AI adoption and stabilizing valuations, suggests that 2028 to 2030 is the likely window. In a bearish case, the AI model noted that Palantir may never sustainably reach $300 in this cycle, instead consolidating between $120 and $200 until earnings catch up.

PLTR stock timeline to $300. Source: ChatGPT

In summary, ChatGPT noted that the balance of probabilities places 2027 as the earliest realistic date for Palantir to touch $300. However, a more grounded expectation is between 2028 and 2029, unless AI adoption accelerates beyond current forecasts.

