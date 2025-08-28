AI Startups: 33 US Firms Secure Phenomenal $100M+ Funding in 2025

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 01:25
BitcoinWorld

AI Startups: 33 US Firms Secure Phenomenal $100M+ Funding in 2025

The world of technology is experiencing an unprecedented surge, and at its core, artificial intelligence is reshaping industries at a dizzying pace. For those deeply entrenched in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, understanding these shifts in mainstream tech investment is crucial, as AI’s advancements are increasingly intertwined with decentralized technologies, Web3, and the very infrastructure of digital finance. The explosive growth in AI Startups securing massive funding rounds not only signals a transformative era for traditional tech but also hints at future innovations and challenges that will undoubtedly ripple through the crypto economy. How will these well-funded AI powerhouses interact with blockchain, and what new opportunities or disruptions might they bring to the decentralized world?

The Phenomenal Rise of US AI Startups in 2025

Last year set a high bar, with 49 AI startups raising $100 million or more in funding rounds. However, 2025 is proving to be another monumental year for US AI Startups, demonstrating a continued and even accelerated momentum in the sector. With only a few weeks remaining in the third quarter, the sheer volume and scale of investment highlight a robust and confident market. We’ve already witnessed multiple billion-dollar rounds and several companies closing more than one ‘mega-round’ this year, underscoring the intense belief in AI’s transformative potential. This sustained investment is not just about capital; it’s a vote of confidence in the innovative spirit and technological prowess of American AI firms.

Decoding the Mega-Rounds: Key Players in AI Funding Rounds

The landscape of AI Funding Rounds in 2025 is marked by impressive figures and groundbreaking valuations. Here’s a look at some of the prominent US AI companies that have successfully raised $100 million or more this year, showcasing the diverse applications and ambitious visions driving the industry:

August

  • EliseAI: A healthcare and housing automation platform, raised $250 million in a Series E round, valuing the startup at $2.2 billion. Led by Andreessen Horowitz, announced August 20.
  • Decart: An AI research lab, secured $100 million at a $3.1 billion valuation. Investors included Sequoia Capital, Benchmark, and Zeev Ventures, announced August 7.

July

  • Fal: A generative media platform, raised a $125 million Series C round, valuing the company at $1.5 billion. Led by Meritech Capital Partners, with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Shopify Ventures, and Google AI Futures Fund, announced July 31.
  • Ambience Healthcare: Building an AI healthcare operating system, raised $243 million in a Series C round. Led by Oak HC/FT and Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Kleiner Perkins and OpenAI Startup Fund.
  • Reka AI: An AI research lab, raised $110 million in a Series B round, valuing the company at $1 billion. Investors included Snowflake and Nvidia, announced July 22.
  • Thinking Machines Lab: An AI research lab, confirmed a sizable $2 billion seed round, valuing the company at $12 billion. Led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Nvidia, Accel, and AMD, announced July 15.
  • OpenEvidence: A Cambridge, Massachusetts-based AI-powered search tool for clinicians, raised $210 million at a $3.5 billion valuation. The Series B round was led by Kleiner Perkins and GV, announced July 15.
  • Harmonic: Developing a mathematical reasoning engine, raised a $100 million Series B round led by Kleiner Perkins, announced July 10, valuing the company at $875 million.

June

  • Abridge: A healthcare AI unicorn, announced a $300 million Series E round, valuing the company at $5.3 billion. Led by Andreessen Horowitz with Khosla Ventures participating, this was their second round of 2025.
  • Harvey: Building AI tools for the legal industry, announced its second $300 million round of 2025 (Series E), co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Coatue, bringing its valuation to $5 billion, announced June 23.
  • Tennr: A healthcare AI startup, raised a $101 million Series C round led by IVP, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, GV, and Andreessen Horowitz, valuing the company at $605 million.
  • Glean: An enterprise search startup, announced a $150 million Series F round, led by Wellington Management with participation from Sequoia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Kleiner Perkins, valuing the company at $7.25 billion, announced June 10.
  • Anysphere: The AI research lab behind AI coding tool Cursor, raised a $900 million Series C round, valuing the company at nearly $10 billion. Led by Thrive Capital with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, and DST Global.

May

  • Snorkel AI: An AI data labeling startup, announced a $100 million Series D round, valuing the company at $1.3 billion. Led by Addition with participation from Prosperity7 Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Greylock, announced May 29.
  • LMArena: A community-driven benchmarking tool for AI models, raised a $100 million seed round, valuing the startup at $600 million. Co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and UC Investments, announced May 21.
  • TensorWave: A Las Vegas-based AI infrastructure company, announced a $100 million Series A round. Co-led by Magnetar Capital and AMD Ventures, announced May 14.

April

  • SandboxAQ: Closed a $450 million Series E round, valuing the AI model company at $5.7 billion. Investors included Nvidia, Google, and Ray Dalio, announced April 4.
  • Runway: Creates AI models for media production, raised a $308 million Series D round, valuing the company at $3 billion. Led by General Atlantic, with SoftBank, Nvidia, and Fidelity also participating, announced April 3.

March

  • OpenAI: The AI behemoth, raised a record-breaking $40 billion funding round, valuing the startup at $300 billion. Led by SoftBank with participation from Thrive Capital, Microsoft, and Coatue, closed March 31.
  • Nexthop AI: An AI infrastructure company, announced a $110 million Series A round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, announced March 25.
  • Insilico Medicine: A Cambridge, Massachusetts-based generative AI-powered drug discovery platform, raised $110 million in a Series E round, valuing the company at $1 billion, announced March 13.
  • Celestial AI: An AI infrastructure company, raised a $250 million Series C round, valuing the company at $2.5 billion. Led by Fidelity with participation from Tiger Global, BlackRock, and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, announced March 11.
  • Lila Sciences: Raised a $200 million seed round to create a science superintelligence platform. Led by Flagship Pioneering, with funding from March Capital, General Catalyst, and ARK Venture Fund.
  • Reflection.Ai: A Brooklyn-based company building superintelligent autonomous systems, raised a $130 million Series A round, valuing the 1-year-old company at $580 million. Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and CRV.
  • Turing: An AI coding startup, closed a $111 million Series E round, valuing the startup at $2.2 billion. Led by Khazanah Nasional, announced March 7.
  • Shield AI: An AI defense tech startup, raised $240 million in a Series F round, valuing the company at $5.3 billion. Co-led by L3Harris Technologies and Hanwha Aerospace, closed March 6.
  • Anthropic: An AI research and large language model company, raised $3.5 billion in a Series E round, valuing the startup at $61.5 billion. Led by Lightspeed with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and General Catalyst, announced March 3.

February

  • Together AI: Creates open source generative AI and AI model development infrastructure, raised a $305 million Series B round, valuing the company at $3.3 billion. Co-led by Prosperity7 and General Catalyst, announced February 20.
  • Lambda: An AI infrastructure company, raised a $480 million Series D round, valuing the startup at nearly $2.5 billion. Co-led by SGW and Andra Capital, announced February 19.
  • Abridge: An AI platform that transcribes patient-clinician conversations, was valued at $2.75 billion in a $250 million Series D round. Co-led by IVP and Elad Gil, announced February 17.
  • Eudia: An AI legal tech company, raised $105 million in a Series A round led by General Catalyst, closed February 13.
  • EnCharge AI: An AI hardware startup, raised a $100 million Series B round led by Tiger Global, closed February 13.
  • Harvey: An AI legal tech company, raised a $300 million Series D round, valuing the company at $3 billion. Led by Sequoia, announced February 12.

January

  • ElevenLabs: A synthetic voice startup, raised a $180 million Series C round, valuing the company at more than $3 billion. Co-led by ICONIQ Growth and Andreessen Horowitz, announced January 30.
  • Hippocratic AI: Develops large language models for the healthcare industry, announced a $141 million Series B round, valuing the company at more than $1.6 billion. Led by Kleiner Perkins, announced January 9.

Who’s Driving the Growth? The Role of Venture Capital Giants

The remarkable capital infusion into AI is largely orchestrated by a consortium of powerful Venture Capital firms and strategic corporate investors. Names like Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, and SoftBank repeatedly appear as lead investors, signaling their strong conviction in the AI sector. These firms are not just providing capital; they are bringing invaluable expertise, networks, and strategic guidance to accelerate the growth of these nascent AI powerhouses. Furthermore, the increasing involvement of corporate VCs such as Nvidia, Salesforce Ventures, Shopify Ventures, Google AI Futures Fund, and the OpenAI Startup Fund highlights a collaborative ecosystem where established tech giants are directly investing in the next generation of AI innovation, often aligning with their own strategic objectives and product roadmaps.

Beyond the Hype: Sectors Benefiting from Massive Tech Investment

The substantial Tech Investment pouring into AI is not concentrated in a single niche but is rather broadly distributed across various sectors, demonstrating AI’s pervasive applicability. This diversification points to AI becoming a foundational technology for almost every industry. Key areas attracting significant funding include:

  • Healthcare AI: Revolutionizing patient care, drug discovery, clinical search, and operational efficiency (e.g., Ambience Healthcare, Abridge, Insilico Medicine, OpenEvidence, Hippocratic AI, Tennr).
  • AI Research & Foundational Models: Pushing the boundaries of what AI can do, developing next-generation large language models and intelligent systems (e.g., OpenAI, Anthropic, Thinking Machines Lab, Decart, Reka AI, Lila Sciences, Reflection.Ai).
  • AI Infrastructure & Hardware: Building the essential backbone for AI development and deployment, including specialized chips, computing platforms, and open-source tools (e.g., Celestial AI, Nexthop AI, TensorWave, Together AI, Lambda, EnCharge AI).
  • Legal AI: Transforming legal research, contract analysis, and operational workflows for legal professionals (e.g., Harvey, Eudia).
  • Generative AI & Media: Creating new forms of content, from synthetic voices to advanced media production tools (e.g., Fal, Runway, ElevenLabs).
  • Enterprise AI: Enhancing business operations, enterprise search, coding, and data labeling (e.g., EliseAI, Glean, Anysphere, Snorkel AI, Turing, SandboxAQ).
  • Defense & Specialized AI: Applying AI to critical national security and highly specialized technical domains (e.g., Shield AI, Harmonic, LMArena).

This broad spectrum of applications underscores AI’s potential to drive efficiency, foster innovation, and solve complex problems across the economy.

What’s Next for US AI Innovation? Challenges and Opportunities

The current pace of investment sets a formidable stage for future US AI Innovation. This influx of capital will undoubtedly accelerate research and development, attract top talent, and intensify competition, leading to rapid advancements. However, such explosive growth also brings its own set of challenges. Regulatory scrutiny around data privacy, ethical AI development, and potential societal impacts will become increasingly prominent. The sustainability of current valuations and the intense battle for skilled AI engineers are also critical factors. Yet, the opportunities far outweigh the challenges. AI is poised to drive unprecedented economic growth, create entirely new industries, and provide solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing issues, from healthcare to climate change. The continuous funding in US AI startups positions the nation at the forefront of this technological revolution.

In conclusion, 2025 has cemented its place as a landmark year for AI investment in the United States. The sheer volume of mega-rounds, the diversity of funded sectors, and the robust participation of leading venture capital firms paint a picture of an industry in hyper-growth. These 33+ US AI startups, having collectively raised billions, are not just building companies; they are laying the groundwork for a future profoundly shaped by artificial intelligence, with implications that will resonate across all technological domains, including the evolving crypto landscape.

