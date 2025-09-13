AI won’t replace you, but the rigid systems we build around it might | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/13 17:12
Threshold
T$0.01688+2.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1504+2.31%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Every few weeks, headlines warn that artificial intelligence is coming for our jobs. The sentiment is everywhere — AI as the great disruptor, poised to reshape entire industries and render human labor obsolete. The fear is understandable, but it’s not the full picture.

Summary
  • The real issue isn’t AI vs. humans — it’s whether the systems we build enable people to thrive or reduce them to replaceable parts.
  • Efficiency-first models are brittle — built on industrial-era metrics, they optimize output but ignore adaptability, creativity, and human growth.
  • The safeguard isn’t just policy — resilient economies depend on systems that keep human adaptability at the center, letting people evolve with technology.
  • The future belongs to human-centered AI — modular, flexible systems that treat people as collaborators and co-creators, not just inputs to optimize away.

The question isn’t whether AI will replace humans. The better question is: what kinds of systems are we building, and do they allow people to thrive within them? 

Technologies don’t replace people on their own. Systems do. And the ones we’ve built so far are worryingly brittle. In our race to adopt automation, we’ve prioritized efficiency over adaptability, prediction over potential. The result is an ecosystem of tools that optimize for outputs rather than understanding the humans behind them. That’s the real threat — frameworks that don’t evolve with us, and platforms that don’t respond to who we are.

Ultimately, organizations that will lead in AI adoption are not those with the largest budgets or most advanced tools, but those that empower every employee to use AI safely and effectively. Until that foundation is in place, companies aren’t just underutilizing software; they’re leaving significant human potential untapped.

In many ways, we’re trying to solve tomorrow’s problems with yesterday’s design principles. Most current applications of AI are still framed around industrial-era thinking: reduce labor, minimize cost, increase scale. These metrics made sense when the work was physical, linear, and repetitive. But in a digital, cognitive economy, where value creation depends on adaptability, learning, and creativity, we need systems that do more than calculate. We need systems that can collaborate.

The future of work: context

This is where the conversation around the “future of work” often misses the point. It tends to swing between utopian promises of AI-enhanced lifestyles and dystopian fears of mass unemployment. But the real story is more grounded, and actually more urgent. It’s about designing systems that enable what I’d like to call human-centered growth: the ability for individuals to develop new skills, shift roles, and contribute meaningfully in evolving environments. Without that, we’re not just risking job displacement. We’re undermining the foundation of a resilient economy.

A recent reflection in the Harvard Gazette warns that if AI suddenly erodes the value of middle-class skills or displaces a significant portion of the workforce, the consequences could be catastrophic — not just economically, but politically and socially. Even well-intentioned policies may struggle to keep pace. Subsidies or tax incentives might soften the blow, but in a hyper-competitive global market, companies unencumbered by legacy labor costs will still outmaneuver those that are. This reality underscores an uncomfortable truth: we can’t policy-proof the future of work. The most durable safeguard isn’t defensive legislation alone — it’s designing systems that keep human adaptability at the center, so people can evolve alongside technology rather than be sidelined by it.

Ethical AI isn’t just about safeguards and bias audits. It’s about intention at the systems level. It’s about designing for dignity, not just productivity. When we think about AI as a collaborator instead of a replacement, the focus shifts. Suddenly, the goal isn’t to build machines that can think like us — it’s to build environments where our thinking is expanded, informed, and elevated by the tools we use.

Modular approach

To do that, we need infrastructure that is flexible, adaptive, and regenerative. That means systems that learn from people, not just about them. It means treating human potential as dynamic, not fixed. And it means moving beyond the outdated notion of one-size-fits-all platforms that try to prescribe outcomes from above. In practice, this calls for a modular approach to AI: one that integrates human data across work, learning, and well-being in a secure and user-sovereign way, while offering contextual support tailored to individual goals.

We need to move toward systems that don’t just process data, but sense and respond to the full complexity of human experience. That means nurturing growth, not just tracking it. Purpose-driven intelligence must be designed to guide individuals across life stages, recognizing emotional cues like burnout, disengagement, or the need for reinvention—not as anomalies, but as part of a natural human trajectory. 

This is the paradigm shift we should be aiming for: not just using AI to optimize performance, but to accelerate success on human terms.

This isn’t about rejecting progress. It’s about rethinking its direction. Automation is coming. AI will become embedded in nearly every tool and process we use. But the impact it has on society will depend almost entirely on how we choose to apply it. If we continue to treat people as variables to be optimized, we’ll build brittle systems and anxious workforces. If instead we design with the goal of helping people flourish, we’ll unlock a different kind of productivity, one rooted in trust, adaptability, and long-term value.

None of this is theoretical. The world is already changing. Roles are becoming more fluid. And now, skillsets are evolving faster than degrees can signal. People are no longer defined by a single job title or career path, and our — ideally contextual — systems need to start reflecting that. 

This next chapter of the digital economy will not be claimed by those who adopt AI with the greatest speed, but by those who harness it with the greatest discernment. It will belong to the builders who recognize that people are not mere inputs to be optimized away, but co-creators in the unfolding evolution of intelligence. AI itself is not our adversary; it is a mirror, reflecting the priorities we encode into the systems that surround it. And it is those systems — not the algorithms alone — that will decide whether we stand empowered in this new era, or find ourselves quietly erased by its momentum.

Sunil Raina

Sunil Raina is the CEO and founder of CereBree, a cognitive infrastructure platform designed to reshape skills ecosystems — how people and organizations engage with talent, capabilities, and workforce intelligence. With over 17 years of leading digital transformation across Fortune 500 companies, Sunil now focuses on building AI systems that are context-aware, ethically grounded, and designed to enhance — not replace — human decision-making. His work bridges enterprise strategy and agentic AI to create scalable, human-aligned infrastructure for lifelong growth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

PANews reported on July 9 that The Block reported that Story Network has reached a cooperation with the digital identity project World to integrate the World ID digital identity solution
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1513+3.48%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1724+4.29%
Story
IP$9.55-2.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/09 21:03
Share
Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws. The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025. Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.Source: MASS[.]GOV Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight. The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings. The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering. Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025. State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood. The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action. Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes. Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.” The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation. Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation. The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions. Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues. However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings. Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status. The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections. Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.” The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to. Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval. Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion. Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces. The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.Source: X/Kalshi The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion. This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital. As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses. CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection. However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006211-1.81%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/13 17:06
Share
Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PEPE is today's top gainer.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000122+15.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002828+6.39%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/13 17:35
Share

Trending News

More

Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Early Buyers Aim to Flip $1K Into $100K as Ozak AI Presale Heats Up

USDT market value exceeds 170 billion US dollars, setting a new record high