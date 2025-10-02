AIOZ Stream Delivers Peer-to-Peer On-Demand Video Powered by DePIN

Recently, AIOZ Network released AIOZ Stream, a protocol designed to make streaming as configurable as any modern software service. Instead of hard‑wired revenue shares and opaque delivery, teams get modular primitives: ingest, transcode, delivery, and payouts that can be tuned in code.

The aim, as Founder & CEO Erman Tjiputra describes it, is alignment from source to screen: creators keep control, viewers can participate in value, developers build on open rails, and the community that supplies storage, bandwidth, AI, and compute through AIOZ DePIN is rewarded transparently.

Launch VOD Fast: Then Expand on Your Timeline

V1 focuses on video‑on‑demand so you can ship quickly, learn, and expand. Upload your content and AIOZ Stream handles adaptive transcoding. Playback is delivered through a customizable player that integrates seamlessly into existing apps.

SDKs and webhooks connect identity, analytics, and commerce. Crucially, wallets are optional: viewers can press play with familiar flows, while on‑chain proofs and token features are ready when you choose to expose them.

AIOZ Stream powers Monetization into Code: SVOD/TVOD/AVOD, Tips & Micro‑Subs

AIOZ Stream reimagines monetization as programmable. Today, creators design their own economies with subscriptions (SVOD), pay-per-view (TVOD), tips, and micro-subscriptions. Ahead lies an even bigger frontier: ad-supported experiences (AVOD) and the AIOZ Ads Platform, unlocking limitless new revenue streams.”

A smart‑contract router settles subscription revenue into a Developer Pool, while a tip passthrough sends 100% of tips directly to creators. For ad‑supported models, an AIOZ‑denominated marketplace clears auctions in real time.

If you want to reward viewers, you can allocate a share to a configurable viewer rewards pool (Watch‑to‑Earn). With flows written directly on-chain, stakeholders in the ecosystem see splits in real time—no more month-end delays.

Deliver from the Network’s Edge, and Prove Every Session

Under the hood, delivery runs on AIOZ DePIN, a contributor‑powered fabric that supplies storage, bandwidth, and compute across a global footprint. Streams are sharded and redundantly distributed to neighboring nodes, then served peer‑to‑peer for resilience during spikes and reach in underserved regions.

Adaptive bitrate (ABR) logic is tuned for real‑world variability to preserve QoE. Beyond performance, playback integrity is verifiable, partners can produce on‑chain evidence that a stream was delivered, not just a log line.

Let Ads Learn While You Sleep

As part of the roadmap, the upcoming AIOZ Ads Platform will power AVOD models with real-time auctions denominated in AIOZ tokens. When this feature is live, it will apply bandit-style learning policies to continuously optimize yield per impression.

Optimization is continuous—testing placements and formats on the fly, then amplifying what works. With token-native settlement, publishers track value flows in near real time and can instantly reallocate incentives to creators, developers, or viewers, all without migrating platforms.

One Incentive Layer for Stream, Storage, Pin, and AI Powered By AIOZ DePIN

AIOZ Stream is one pillar of a unified stack built on the AIOZ DePIN incentive layer, where streaming runs alongside storage and AI compute. AIOZ Storage delivers S3-compatible object storage, powered by contributors and rewarded on-chain—ideal for catalogs and data-heavy workflows.

AIOZ Pin offers IPFS pinning for immutable artifacts like NFTs, contracts, and archives. AIOZ AI supplies decentralized CPU/GPU for model deployment, inference, and training. That combination enables edge‑AI services, speech‑to‑text, text‑to‑speech, tagging, and search, metered in tokens and callable from the same app that handles streaming.

Because each component rides the same economic rails, architecture stays cohesive as you scale.

Keep Data Minimal, Control Maximal

AIOZ Stream is built on privacy-by-design: minimal data collection, encrypted delivery, and controls aligned with regulation. Creators keep ownership and rights, while content libraries stay portable across platforms and integrations.

On‑chain transparency complements privacy; it makes payouts auditable without turning user data into product.

Start Where You Are

AIOZ Stream unlocks the web3 future without a rebuild. Drop the player in your existing app, connect the SDKs, and choose which token‑native features to expose. Scale later with live, audio, and edge-AI as your product roadmap evolves.

At the core is the AIOZ DePIN backbone—a people-powered global network driving delivery, storage, and AI compute, with value flows kept transparent end to end

Launch. Build. Stream. → https://aiozstream.network