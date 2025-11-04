ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
 Learn about the MON Airdrop by Monad- the token distribution and claim process of 230,000 crypto enthusiasts. Secure your MON tokens today. With the Monad Public Mainnet approaching, the Monad Foundation has launched its long-awaited MON Airdrop.  This strategic allocation distributes MON tokens to 5,500 core Monad members and close to 225,000 outside crypto players […] The post Airdrop News: MON Airdrop Unveiled: Who Gets Tokens and How to Claim appeared first on Live Bitcoin News. Learn about the MON Airdrop by Monad- the token distribution and claim process of 230,000 crypto enthusiasts. Secure your MON tokens today. With the Monad Public Mainnet approaching, the Monad Foundation has launched its long-awaited MON Airdrop.  This strategic allocation distributes MON tokens to 5,500 core Monad members and close to 225,000 outside crypto players […] The post Airdrop News: MON Airdrop Unveiled: Who Gets Tokens and How to Claim appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Airdrop News: MON Airdrop Unveiled: Who Gets Tokens and How to Claim

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/11/04 01:30
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01339+1.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007176+0.01%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03419+10.50%
Core DAO
CORE$0.214+0.14%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001384-5.20%

 Learn about the MON Airdrop by Monad- the token distribution and claim process of 230,000 crypto enthusiasts. Secure your MON tokens today.

With the Monad Public Mainnet approaching, the Monad Foundation has launched its long-awaited MON Airdrop.  This strategic allocation distributes MON tokens to 5,500 core Monad members and close to 225,000 outside crypto players in five distinct categories. 

The airdrop acknowledges individuals who are committed to the crypto ecosystem and compensates them to participate on and off the blockchain. 

Claim.monad.xyz is the active portal of claims, with a secure Privy authentication system.  The EVM or Solana wallets, as well as Twitter, Discord, Telegram, Farcaster, or email accounts, can be connected. 

There is no benefit in early claiming, and the portal will close on November 3, 2025.

Unlocking the MON Token: Who Qualifies?

The MON Airdrop is not a free handout. It aims at crypto power users by posing strict, anti-sybil requirements. 

Such requirements are used to filter out bot farms and low-quality transactions that seek to boost the number of influential stakeholders. 

The airdrop focuses on: 

  • Active DeFi users depositing or trading on large protocols such as Aave, Uniswap, and Curve. 
  • Large volume DEX traders, such as those on Hyperliquid and Phantom Wallet. 
  • Long-term NFT holders of major collections like CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins, and Mad Lads. 
  • DAO community members of large DeFi communities. 
  • Community members and developers who have a good history in the field of security research, development, and teaching. 

This stringent filtering will guarantee that holders are not temporary users, but serious proponents of the future of the Monad network and crypto in general.

The Power of Community in MON’s Vision

The Monad Foundation focuses on the community as the key principle. The biggest token pool will be presented to strong members who have demonstrated steadiness, innovation, and long-term dedication. 

Source- X

This team assists in establishing the conditions of Monad’s success in the future by promoting decentralization, openness, and creativity. 

These loyal members were identified and validated by the Monad Community Recognizer and Monad Cards.  The airdrop is not limited to on-chain participation but rewards considerate off-chain interactions. 

Monad can align incentives to the development of an authentically decentralized ecosystem by rewarding such commitment.

Claiming MON Tokens: How to Secure Yours

Privy should be keenly used to authenticate the claim portal. It is compatible with EVM and Solana wallets and allows the user to connect social media accounts to confirm identity.

Eligible users are able to receive tokens in their wallets of choice until November 3, 2025. 

Security is crucial: the only valid claim portal claim.monad.xyz. Individuals are advised to check the URLs to prevent phishing.

The MON token shall be unlocked after the Token Generation Event (TGE), at the same time that the Monad Mainnet is launched. 

MON perpetual contracts are already trading on exchanges such as Hyperliquid, which is a sign of high interest in these products by the market.

The post Airdrop News: MON Airdrop Unveiled: Who Gets Tokens and How to Claim appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

The post Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple Labs is on an aggressive mission to dominate financial infrastructure. Since early 2025, the company has spent close to $4 billion acquiring firms across brokerage, payments, custody, and treasury management. The spree began with the $1.25 billion purchase of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road, now rebranded as Ripple Prime. It followed up with a …
4
4$0.06601+5.09%
XRP
XRP$2.5387+10.11%
MISSION
MISSION$0.000003658-3.68%
Share
CoinPedia2025/11/11 00:30
The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

Cash is dying in Australian daily life. People tap a card for their morning coffee, hop on public transport with a phone in their hands, and pay their bills on their couch without leaving a branch. What was once a novelty is now routine, as shops, services and even small operators are opting for cashless […] The post The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.124+2.97%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01221-2.47%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-3.00%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/10 23:45
5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

Discover the top AI crypto presales shaping 2026. IPO Genie stands out with transparent tokenomics, real-world backing, and verified compliance.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06365-0.10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/11/11 00:29

Trending News

More

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

Best Crypto Presales to Watch in 2025: Why Digitap ($TAP) is Beating All the “Next Big Meme Coins” ($TAP, DeepSnitch AI, Bitcoin Hyper)

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,823.34
$105,823.34$105,823.34

+0.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,540.54
$3,540.54$3,540.54

+0.59%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5360
$2.5360$2.5360

+0.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.65
$166.65$166.65

+0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17927
$0.17927$0.17927

+0.02%