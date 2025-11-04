Airdrop News: MON Airdrop Unveiled: Who Gets Tokens and How to Claim

Learn about the MON Airdrop by Monad- the token distribution and claim process of 230,000 crypto enthusiasts. Secure your MON tokens today.

With the Monad Public Mainnet approaching, the Monad Foundation has launched its long-awaited MON Airdrop. This strategic allocation distributes MON tokens to 5,500 core Monad members and close to 225,000 outside crypto players in five distinct categories.

The airdrop acknowledges individuals who are committed to the crypto ecosystem and compensates them to participate on and off the blockchain.

Claim.monad.xyz is the active portal of claims, with a secure Privy authentication system. The EVM or Solana wallets, as well as Twitter, Discord, Telegram, Farcaster, or email accounts, can be connected.

There is no benefit in early claiming, and the portal will close on November 3, 2025.

Unlocking the MON Token: Who Qualifies?

The MON Airdrop is not a free handout. It aims at crypto power users by posing strict, anti-sybil requirements.

Such requirements are used to filter out bot farms and low-quality transactions that seek to boost the number of influential stakeholders.

The airdrop focuses on:

Active DeFi users depositing or trading on large protocols such as Aave, Uniswap, and Curve.

Large volume DEX traders, such as those on Hyperliquid and Phantom Wallet.

Long-term NFT holders of major collections like CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins, and Mad Lads.

DAO community members of large DeFi communities.

Community members and developers who have a good history in the field of security research, development, and teaching.

This stringent filtering will guarantee that holders are not temporary users, but serious proponents of the future of the Monad network and crypto in general.

The Power of Community in MON’s Vision

The Monad Foundation focuses on the community as the key principle. The biggest token pool will be presented to strong members who have demonstrated steadiness, innovation, and long-term dedication.

Source- X

This team assists in establishing the conditions of Monad’s success in the future by promoting decentralization, openness, and creativity.

These loyal members were identified and validated by the Monad Community Recognizer and Monad Cards. The airdrop is not limited to on-chain participation but rewards considerate off-chain interactions.

Monad can align incentives to the development of an authentically decentralized ecosystem by rewarding such commitment.

Claiming MON Tokens: How to Secure Yours

Privy should be keenly used to authenticate the claim portal. It is compatible with EVM and Solana wallets and allows the user to connect social media accounts to confirm identity.

Eligible users are able to receive tokens in their wallets of choice until November 3, 2025.

Security is crucial: the only valid claim portal claim.monad.xyz. Individuals are advised to check the URLs to prevent phishing.

The MON token shall be unlocked after the Token Generation Event (TGE), at the same time that the Monad Mainnet is launched.

MON perpetual contracts are already trading on exchanges such as Hyperliquid, which is a sign of high interest in these products by the market.

