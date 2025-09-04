AIverse Announces iNFT Marketplace Launch On 0G With Exclusive Access For One Gravity Holders

Singapore, Republic of Singapore, September 4th, 2025/Chainwire/-- AIverse, the marketplace for iNFTs (agent NFTs), has announced its testnet launch with early access exclusively reserved for One Gravity holders. Dubbed

AIverse enables tokenized intelligence to be minted, traded, and collected.

Developed by Layer 1 blockchain 0G, AIverse forms the preeminent platform for trading iNFTs that power the thriving AI agent economy. Following extensive development and testing, AIverse is poised to go live on September 4, 2025, with holders of One Gravity NFTs the first to experience its capabilities.

One Gravity is the first NFT collection created for 0G’s DeAI ecosystem. Designed for the 0G community, One Gravity grants its 1,888 holders exclusive perks, including early access to AIverse. This will enable them to play a decisive role in the next chapter of 0G’s evolution as it gears up for its mainnet deployment.

One Gravity holders can use their NFTs as access credentials to mint one of the first iNFTs on 0G. The initial mint will take place on the 0G Galileo testnet, with the prospect of future rewards for users who participate in this milestone event. The first iNFT minted on AIverse will also be exchangeable for a counterpart on mainnet following 0G’s Layer 1 launch.

A snapshot taken on September 1 will determine the 1,888 One Gravity holders who are eligible to gain early access to AIverse. After visiting the AIverse marketplace, One Gravity holders will be prompted to create an account before minting their first iNFT. All iNFTs are fully tradable on AIverse using testnet tokens that have no financial value.

This provision will enable users to familiarize themselves with the marketplace’s core functions and position themselves for future rewards and other ecosystem incentives.

Launched in March, the One Gravity collection demonstrates the utility and versatility of iNFTs that are set to play a major role in the evolution of 0G. Ranking among the first assets to be deployed on 0G’s Galileo testnet and forthcoming mainnet, they provide a tangible example of the ways in which AI and web3 can be merged to enhance the opportunities available to onchain users.

About 0G

0G is the first decentralized AI protocol (AIP). A modular, infinitely scalable layer 1, 0G makes it possible for decentralized AI apps to bring about a truly democratized future of intelligence. Designed for AI execution at scale, 0G unifies decentralized storage, compute, and data availability (DA) to support the next generation of AI-native applications. With high-performance infrastructure, verifiable AI processing, and a permissionless agent ecosystem, 0G is building the foundation for an open, unstoppable AI economy.

Ada Heinrich

0G Labs

