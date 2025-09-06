AJ Lee Returns On WWE SmackDown And Mauls Becky Lynch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 10:11
AJ Lee returned on WWE SmackDown.

WWE

After over a week of rumors, and days of chanting, former WWE Divas champion AJ Lee returned to WWE on SmackDown in Chicago to assist her real-life husband CM Punk. AJ Lee has not wrestled in 10 years, and her last match was March of 2015.

With Seth Rollins cockily observing from the rafters, and the Allstate Arena chanting for AJ Lee, Lee’s music hit to an enormous explosion. Lee saved Punk from a second round of slaps at the punchy hands of Becky Lynch. Lee skipped to the ring and attacked a terrified Lynch, who was more fearful than Tony Khan when WWE announces an evening PLE.

CM Punk came up short in a Fatal 4-Way for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. Just as Punk was closing in on a second GTS on Rollins, Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch delivered a low-blow to Punk, allowing Rollins to retain. At one point in the main event, Rollins told Punk “I hate your stupid family!” The promo segment the following night on Raw between CM Punk and Becky Lynch was one of the best of the year.

Fans in France desperately chanted for AJ Lee as Punk and Lynch went back-and-forth. “Classic, always chanting for a dope who doesn’t work here,” quipped Becky. The segment ended with Lynch—ever the provocateur—slapping around CM Punk knowing he wouldn’t put his hands on a woman. But to quote Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the last last WrestleMania AJ Lee competed on: “I would never, ever put my hands on a woman. But I know somebody who would be happy to.” The Rock was referring to former UFC and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey, but this time around, AJ Lee will be evening the odds in intergender warfare.

AJ Lee’s Imminent Return And Debut On ESPN’s WWE Wrestlepalooza

Spoilers circulated online on Friday suggesting Lee was indeed set to return after a decade-long absence in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Monday night on Raw, Punk teased a SmackDown appearance after confirming with Raw GM Adam Pearce that the show would be in Chicago.

Lee’s return sets up a huge intergender tag team match pitting WWE Women’s Intercontinental champion Becky Lynch and WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins against CM Punk and AJ Lee on ESPN’s Wrestlepalooza. Wrestlepalooza will be WWE’s debut with the worldwide leader in sports. The premiere event was set to directly compete against AEW All Out on September 20 until scared-to-death AEW CEO Tony Khan moved All Out to the afternoon.

Though Lee wrestled in the Divas era, a much-maligned period in women’s wrestling where women were celebrated for their looks and backstage storylines more than their wrestling, AJ Lee would fit in perfectly with the current women’s roster. Lee’s character always emphasized her in-ring contributions over any affiliation with Total Divas, a show which admittedly helped WWE reach more women and casual mainstream viewers.

It was Lee who sparked the #GiveDivasAChance movement when she boldly tagged Stephanie McMahon in a harrowing tweet about women’s opportunities in wrestling. This led to McMahon and WWE embracing a new women’s revolution, however Lee retired from in-ring competition by the time the likes of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch arrived to change the landscape of women’s wrestling for the better.

With AJ Lee back in the fold, fans will be treated to—at the very least—a match where Lee will work with Becky Lynch. Possible dream matches against the likes of Bayley, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair and a host of internet wrestling darlings will have Twitter in a frenzy for months, if not years to come.

WWE SmackDown Results | Friday, September 5, 2025

  • Brock Lesnar destroys John Cena and Sami Zayn and challenges Cena to a match at Wrestlepalooza on ESPN.
  • Aleister Black def. Damian Priest
  • Giulia def. Michin
  • AJ Lee returns

