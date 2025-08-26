Alarmed over FX moves, including those driven by speculators

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:17
NEAR
NEAR$2.414-4.39%
Threshold
T$0.01588-5.70%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00214259-5.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1215-2.01%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that he is “alarmed over FX moves, including those driven by speculators.”

Additional quotes

Market reaction

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is losing 0.34% on the day to trade near 147.30, little moved by these above comments.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.21%-0.18%-0.43%-0.07%-0.05%0.04%-0.13%
EUR0.21%0.10%-0.10%0.15%0.21%0.49%0.12%
GBP0.18%-0.10%-0.20%0.07%0.16%0.38%0.01%
JPY0.43%0.10%0.20%0.29%0.25%0.62%0.09%
CAD0.07%-0.15%-0.07%-0.29%0.03%0.31%-0.20%
AUD0.05%-0.21%-0.16%-0.25%-0.03%0.09%-0.24%
NZD-0.04%-0.49%-0.38%-0.62%-0.31%-0.09%-0.37%
CHF0.13%-0.12%-0.01%-0.09%0.20%0.24%0.37%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/japans-kato-alarmed-over-fx-moves-including-those-driven-by-speculators-202508260207

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cisco Talos: New North Korean threat ‘PylangGhost’ targets crypto workers through fake job sites

Cisco Talos: New North Korean threat ‘PylangGhost’ targets crypto workers through fake job sites

Cisco’s threat intelligence organization, Cisco Talos, has detected a new Python-based malware called ‘PylangGhost.’ It is linked to the North Korean hacking group, Famous Chollima. According to a recent blogpost by Cisco Tallos, the PylangGhost is exclusively used by North…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:13
Share
A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

According to PANews on August 26th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a smart money investor at address 0xEB8d sold 3,516 OKB tokens worth $658,900. The investor had previously purchased the tokens a year prior, generating a profit of $525,500, a 394% return. Subsequently, the trader purchased 79,984 MNT tokens for $99,200.
OKB
OKB$169.099-7.72%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00674-2.68%
Mantle
MNT$1.1435-0.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 16:38
Share
XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

The price of XRP is holding steady around $2.92 today after a period of volatility that saw it drop to $2.85 and then quickly rise again. Sellers have consistently limited the price increase to around $3.05, creating a narrowing wedge pattern as volatility diminishes. Spot inflows show a small net gain of $20.9 million on August 26, which suggests that dip buyers are carefully entering the market even though it is generally weak. What’s Happening With XRP’s Price? XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade inside a descending channel, with price currently mid-range between $2.85 support and $3.05 resistance. The Bollinger Bands remain wide, with price leaning toward the lower half of the bands, signaling pressure but also room for rebound if liquidity builds. On-Balance Volume has stabilized around 3.23B, showing no significant exodus despite recent downside. XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Volume Profile shows heavy activity near $2.66, which remains a strong accumulation base if current levels break down. The daily Fibonacci retracement highlights $3.08 (0.382) as the key upside level to reclaim, while…The post XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens? appeared first on Coin Edition.
NEAR
NEAR$2.409-4.48%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
XRP
XRP$2.9052-1.66%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:01
Share

Trending News

More

Cisco Talos: New North Korean threat ‘PylangGhost’ targets crypto workers through fake job sites

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await