Albania Turns to Artificial Intelligence in EU-Pressured Reforms

Albania introduces Diella, an AI “minister,” to oversee public procurement amid EU pressure for anti-corruption reforms.

Prime Minister Edi Rama says Diella will make tenders faster, more efficient, and corruption-free.

Supporters see the AI as a step toward EU integration; critics dismiss it as unconstitutional and symbolic.

Global examples show AI can help fight corruption but also risks bias and ineffective outcomes.

Albania has taken an unprecedented step in its long fight against corruption, introducing Diella, an artificial intelligence system tasked with overseeing public procurement.

Prime Minister Edi Rama unveiled the virtual minister as part of reforms tied to the nation’s bid for European Union membership.

Although not legally a minister under Albanian law, which requires cabinet members to be human citizens, Diella is being presented as the country’s first fully AI-powered figure in government. Her mission is clear, to bring transparency, efficiency, and accountability to one of Albania’s most corruption-prone areas.

Diella’s role in public procurement

Diella is no stranger to Albanian citizens. She first appeared as a virtual assistant on the government’s e-Albania platform, helping more than a million people navigate bureaucratic processes such as applying for official documents. Now, her responsibilities have expanded dramatically.

By automating oversight and decision-making, Diella is expected to limit human interference in sensitive processes, while also making procurement faster and more transparent.

To develop this AI system, Albania is collaborating with both local and international experts, hoping to set a global precedent for AI governance.

Mixed reactions at home and abroad

The announcement has stirred heated debate within Albania and beyond. Supporters hail the move as a chance to rebuild public trust, especially as the country faces mounting EU pressure to eliminate systemic graft.

Dr. Andi Hoxhaj of King’s College London notes that the EU has made anti-corruption reforms a central condition for accession. “There’s a lot at stake,” he said, suggesting that Diella could serve as a tool to accelerate reforms.

However, critics see the initiative as political theatre. Opposition leaders argue that branding Diella a “minister” is unconstitutional and distracts from deeper structural issues. Some worry that AI cannot fully address entrenched human networks of influence, while others raise concerns about accountability if an algorithm makes a faulty decision.

Lessons from global experiments with AI governance

Albania’s experiment comes amid a wave of governments testing artificial intelligence in public administration. Brazil’s Alice bot has reduced fraud-related financial losses by nearly 30% in procurement audits, while its Rosie bot, which monitored parliamentary expenditures, faced limitations in producing actionable evidence.

In Europe, the Digiwhist project has shown how big data can expose procurement fraud across dozens of jurisdictions. Yet, the Netherlands’ failed attempt at AI-led welfare fraud detection, widely criticized for algorithmic bias, highlights the risks of misuse.

These examples underscore both the potential and pitfalls of AI in governance. Albania now finds itself at a critical juncture where if implemented responsibly, Diella could strengthen transparency and accelerate EU integration.

Looking ahead

Prime Minister Rama acknowledges the symbolic dimension of Diella’s appointment but insists that serious intent lies beneath the theatrics. Beyond tackling procurement fraud, he believes the AI minister will put pressure on human officials to rethink outdated practices and embrace innovation.

As Albania balances hope, skepticism, and the weight of EU expectations, Diella’s debut represents both a technological leap and a political gamble. Whether she becomes a catalyst for real reform or remains a publicity stunt will depend on execution and public trust.

