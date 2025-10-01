Alcaraz Wins Japan Open But Pulls Out Of Shanghai Masters Injured

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 30: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates victory against Taylor Fritz of United States during the Singles Final on day seven of Kinoshita Group Japan Open at Ariake Colosseum on September 30, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images) Getty Images

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Shanghai Masters due to an ankle injury, which he picked up during his recent Japan Open title run.

The 22-year-old twisted his ankle in his opening match of the Japan Open against Sebastian Baez last Thursday, but pushed himself to play the rest of the ATP 500 tournament.

Dropping only one set throughout his campaign, Alcaraz eventually lifted the trophy on Tuesday, beating American Taylor Fritz in the final for his ATP Tour-leading eighth title of the season.

“I enjoyed every single second, [apart from] the five minutes I was on the floor after I hurt my ankle,” Alcaraz joked about his Tokyo debut.

“I’m really happy with the level that I played, with everything. Starting the week not good with the ankle, and the way that I came back from that, I’m just really happy about it.”

Ankle Injury

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 25: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain falls against Sebastian Baez of Argentina during the Singles Round of 32 on day two of Kinoshita Group Japan Open at Ariake Colosseum on September 25, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images) Getty Images

Organizers of the Shanghai Masters, a ATP 1000 tournament in China, announced the Spaniard’s withdrawal hours after his title triumph in Tokyo.

“Hello everyone. I’m just really disappointed to announce that I won’t be playing at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year,” Alcaraz said in the video.

“As you know, I have been struggling physically during this week here [in Tokyo] and I just have to withdraw from the tournament that is in Shanghai.

“I was really looking forward to playing in front of the Shanghai fans – I loved playing in front of them last year. I will be back to recovery and be as good as I can as soon as possible.

“But hopefully, playing in front of the Shanghai fans, you know, next year. Looking forward for that. Sorry for having to withdraw.”

Alcaraz, who returned to the top of the ATP rankings after winning the 2025 U.S. Open, lost in the quarterfinals in Shanghai last year, as Jannik Sinner took home the winner’s cheque.

Alcaraz’s withdrawal has opened the door for Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the Shanghai Masters draw, where Sinner, the world No. 2, is now the highest-ranked player.

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur and Fritz are some of the other high-profile players at the Shanghai Masters, which got underway earlier on Wednesday.