Alchemy Markets Launches TradingView Integration for Direct Chart-Based Trading

Valletta, Malta, September 16th, 2025, FinanceWire

Traders gain access to TradingView’s advanced tools and seamless execution through Alchemy Markets

Alchemy Markets, a global multi-asset brokerage, has announced the official integration of TradingView into its trading infrastructure. This collaboration enables clients to execute trades directly from TradingView’s charts, enhancing both precision and efficiency for traders across asset classes.

Initially available to clients in the European Union, the integration will soon be expanded to serve Alchemy Markets’ global client base, supporting the firm’s broader strategy to streamline access to high-performance trading tools across regions.

The integration introduces a seamless connection between Alchemy Markets accounts and TradingView’s platform, which is renowned for its professional-grade charting tools, extensive market data, and active trader community. Clients can now analyze market trends and place trades in real time, without leaving the chart interface.

Users will gain access to a wide range of features, including over 100 technical indicators, custom scripting with Pine Script, and multi-device optimization. The integration supports trading across forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices. All accessible with real-time pricing and deep liquidity through Alchemy Markets.

Designed for Traders Who Value Workflow Efficiency

TradingView is known for its intuitive design, deep market coverage, and powerful social trading features. With this integration, Alchemy Markets clients can analyse market trends and place trades in real time, without leaving the chart environment.

The connection is made possible through Alchemy’s backend infrastructure powered by Devexperts’ DXtrade, which ensures fast execution, institutional-grade liquidity, and seamless platform interoperability. Traders can choose to operate via TradingView or through DXtrade Webtrader, available via the Alchemy client portal.

Key Features for Retail Traders

Direct trading from charts within TradingView

within TradingView Access to forex, crypto, indices, and commodities with real-time pricing

with real-time pricing 110+ technical indicators and Pine Script support for strategy testing

and for strategy testing Full mobile and browser compatibility

Account connection via Alchemy Markets in the Trading Panel

Users maintain full control over their accounts and can benefit from TradingView’s global community, shared ideas, and collaborative tools, while accessing Alchemy’s regulated trading environment.

This release follows growing demand for tools that streamline the transition from market analysis to trade execution. With Alchemy Markets now live on TradingView, users can stay focused on strategy without switching platforms.

The integration is available to all existing and new clients immediately.

About Alchemy Markets

Alchemy Markets is a regulated, multi-asset brokerage providing institutional-grade trading conditions for retail and professional traders. With access to forex, crypto, commodities, and more, Alchemy is committed to delivering transparency, advanced technology, and responsive support to traders worldwide.

To learn more, users can visit www.alchemymarkets.com.

CMO

ACHILLEAS ACHILLEOS

Alchemy Markets

[email protected]

