Alchemy Pay (ACH): A Fiat-Crypto Payment Gateway

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:44
Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a cryptocurrency project that focuses on enabling cryptocurrency payments in the real world.


Alchemy Pay operates as a global cryptocurrency payment gateway, or as it is often called “a fiat-crypto payment gateway”. It provides the technology and infrastructure that allow businesses and merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments, both online and offline. Moreover, it enables users to make payments in their preferred cryptocurrency, which can then be converted into the local currency of the merchant.


Alchemy Pay key task is to increase merchant adoption of cryptocurrency payments by providing them with a seamless and user-friendly experience. This includes offering plugins and integrations for various e-commerce platforms and point-of-sale systems.


ACH is the native cryptocurrency token of the Alchemy Pay network. It is used for various purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction processing, staking, and rewarding network participants. Stakers can earn rewards for their participation.




Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/alchemy-pay-token/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
