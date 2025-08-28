Alchemy Pay Fuels 100 BTC Web3 Poker Tournaments With MTT Sports Integration

TLDR:

Alchemy Pay partners with MTT Sports to power fiat-crypto on-ramps for a Web3 gaming platform backed by Boyaa Interactive.

Boyaa invested 100 BTC and $4.18M USDT into MTT ESports, securing a 25% equity stake in the project.

Players from 173 countries can now fund wallets and access 100 BTC in tournaments using Alchemy Pay’s payment solutions.

Integration allows Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers for $MTT token purchases on the platform.

Hong Kong’s push into Web3 has lately picked up steam. Alchemy Pay has joined forces with MTT Sports, a crypto gaming platform tied to listed firm Boyaa Interactive. The move links fiat-crypto payments with online tournaments that already feature Bitcoin prize pools.

For players, it means quicker entry into games and easier ways to fund their wallets. For Alchemy Pay, it reflects a broader push to lock in infrastructure across Asia.

Alchemy Pay Brings Fiat Access to Crypto Gaming

Alchemy Pay confirmed the partnership through a press release. The deal integrates its fiat on-ramp into MTT Sports, allowing direct purchases of the platform’s native token, $MTT. With this, players can use cards, mobile wallets, and transfers to join tournaments or buy in-game assets.

According to the company, users from 173 countries now gain immediate access to funding options. The setup also supports Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and regional banking rails.

By linking these methods, Alchemy Pay reduces friction between traditional finance and blockchain-based gaming.

A tweet from Alchemy Pay’s official account said the tie-up reflects its role in bridging fiat with Web3 platforms. The company described its payment tools as “robust infrastructure” powering the shift into crypto-driven services.

For MTT Sports, this development expands reach by lowering barriers for new players. It also boosts liquidity around the $MTT token, giving Boyaa Interactive’s investment a stronger footing.

Boyaa Interactive’s Crypto Stake Strengthens

Boyaa Interactive, listed on the Hong Kong Exchange under stock code 0434, has been ramping up its Web3 presence.

In 2024, the firm put 100 BTC into MTT ESports, the developer behind MTT Sports and its Cosmos-based network. It followed with $4.18 million in USDT, securing 10 percent of total $MTT tokens.

The company now holds 25 percent equity in MTT ESports. Its total investment is close to $10 million. By extending capital into both equity and token stakes, Boyaa positioned itself as one of the strongest backers of the gaming platform.

Reports also confirm Boyaa carries Bitcoin on its balance sheet. This aligns with a broader shift of traditional companies exploring crypto asset exposure. For Boyaa, the dual play of corporate equity and digital tokens underscores its shift from Web2 to Web3 operations.

MTT Sports itself is built around Texas Hold’em tournaments with Bitcoin-funded prize pools. Boyaa’s initial injection supported 100 BTC in rewards, attracting players across multiple regions. With Alchemy Pay now powering fiat ramps, entry into these tournaments becomes more accessible.

