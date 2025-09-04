Alchemy Pay Partners Fiat24 to Power Web3 Digital Banking with Swiss IBANs

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 06:00
Alchemy Pay, a renowned fiat-crypto payments firm, has partnered with Fiat24, a popular fintech platform. The partnership aims to bolster Web3 Digital Bank service of Alchemy Pay by enabling users to leverage crypto cards and open Swiss IBAN accounts. Alchemy Pay’s official press release discloses that the development denotes its resilient commitment to combining blockchain technology and the regulated banking in Europe. Keeping this in view, the collaboration focuses on bridging the gap that exists between digital assets and conventional finance for a worldwide user base.

Alchemy Pay and Fiat24 Partner to Redefine Digital Bank Service under Swiss Compliance

In partnership with Fiat24, Alchemy Pay is advancing its Web3 Digital Bank services. In this respect, the development offers users the capability to seamlessly open Swiss IBAN accounts and also utilize crypto cards. The Web3 Digital Bank solution of Alchemy Pay provides a streamlined and compliant financial hub for the individuals and businesses using the Web3 technology.

Apart from that, the collaboration also permits unparalleled multi-fiat account management, fiat-to-crypto conversions, as well as refined cash flows within an inclusive platform. With the integration of the Swiss-licensed infrastructure of Fiat24, Alchemy Pay guarantees that the consumers can effortlessly use European financial services within a widely trusted regulatory setting. Additionally, Fiat24’s blockchain-led platform broadens conventional wallets into complete financial ecosystems. Hence, this enables consumers to effectively top up their accounts through bank wire or crypto assets.

Additionally, they are also allowed to receive and send payments while also executing rapid currency exchanges. This synergy of innovation and compliance with the robust regulatory standards makes Fiat24 the ultimate collaborator of the global vision of Alchemy Pay. While discussing this development, Alchemy Pay’s CMO, Ailona Tsik, asserted that the move would drive the merger of the platform’s expertise concerning fiat-crypto payments and the resilient regulatory environment of Switzerland.

What to Expect from This Partnership for Developers?

According to Alchemy Pay, the partnership with Fiat24 brings noteworthy advantages for the developers. Particularly, the inclusion of the Swiss-related banking operations into the Web3 Digital Bank of Alchemy Pay lets developers integrate seamless payment rails into their top-tier apps. This minimizes compliance risks while also building user trust, allowing for a matchless fiat-crypto interoperability. Ultimately, the developers are given the finest tools for innovation while staying aligned with the worldwide regulations.

