Alchemy Pay plugs fiat ramp into Boyaa’s Web3 poker game

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/28 05:11
Boyaa Interactive’s strategy extends far beyond holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet. By embedding Alchemy Pay into MTT Sports, the company allows players to buy into BTC-denominated tournaments directly with a credit card, potentially removing the biggest barrier to entry for mainstream gamers.

Summary
  • Alchemy Pay integrated its fiat on-ramp into Boyaa Interactive’s Web3 poker platform MTT Sports, enabling credit card and mobile wallet purchases of MTT tokens.
  • The move lets users in 173 countries buy into BTC-denominated tournaments without using crypto exchanges, lowering barriers for mainstream gamers.
  • Boyaa, which holds 3,670 BTC, is positioning the integration as part of its broader Web3 and Bitcoin-focused strategy.

On August 27, Alchemy Pay announced it had integrated its fiat on-ramp solution directly into the MTT Sports platform, a Web3 poker hub backed by Hong Kong-listed gaming firm Boyaa Interactive.

The move enables users across 173 countries to acquire the platform’s native MTT tokens using conventional payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, and mobile wallets, bypassing the need to first interact with a cryptocurrency exchange.

Why the Alchemy Pay integration matters

For Alchemy Pay, the partnership is a strategic beachhead, placing its infrastructure at the core of a publicly traded company’s ambitious digital asset transition. For Boyaa, it represents an experiment in whether blockchain poker can truly scale if the friction of onboarding is removed.

MTT Sports itself is central to this test. Built as a Web3 Texas Hold’em platform, it offers free-entry games with prize pools denominated in cryptocurrency. Boyaa seeded the venture with 100 BTC in tournament funding, giving the platform instant credibility in a crowded gaming market.

Boyaa said it has since added a $4.18 million USDT investment to acquire MTT tokens, bringing its total stake in the developer, MTT ESports, to around $10 million. Notably, MTT Sports is not a standalone startup but one of approximately 70 online games developed by the Hong Kong-listed giant.

Targeting millions of users

Boyaa claims direct access to a vast network of over 530 million registered players across more than 100 countries. The Alchemy Pay integration is the technical key that could unlock this massive user base for Web3, allowing Boyaa to funnel a fraction of its traditional gaming audience into its new ecosystem with minimal friction.

Beyond gaming, Boyaa’s strategy is underscored by a significant commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. The company has aggressively accumulated Bitcoin, recently expanding its holdings to 3,670 BTC with a $33 million purchase.

Boyaa has been explicit that this accumulation is not speculative; it views Bitcoin as the “important foundation” for its Web3 transformation, a strategic resource necessary for ecosystem construction and sustainable development in the digital economy.

