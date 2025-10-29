ExchangeDEX+
Aldar Properties has reported another record-breaking performance, underlining the strength of the UAE's property market.

Aldar Earnings Surge on Property Boom, Delivering Record AED 6 Billion Profit

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/29 22:32
Aldar Earnings Surge On Property Boom, Delivering Record Aed 6 Billion Profit

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 29 October 2025, Aldar Properties has reported another record-breaking performance, underlining the strength of the UAE’s property market and investor confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector. The developer posted a net profit after tax of AED 6.0 billion for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 30% year-on-year increase, and the highest in its history—achieved despite growing tax obligations.

Revenue for the period rose 43% to AED 23.6 billion, as nearly every part of Aldar’s portfolio delivered strong returns. In the third quarter alone, net profit climbed 49% year-on-year to AED 1.9 billion, supported by solid property sales and continued rental income growth.

Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst At EtoroJosh Gilbert, Market Analyst At Etoro

Aldar’s development business was a standout performer, recording AED 9.1 billion in UAE property sales during Q3—its highest quarterly sales ever—driven by strong demand for new project launches and available inventory. Notably, overseas and expatriate buyers represented 77% of Aldar’s UAE sales during the first nine months of the year, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a safe-haven investment destination.

This demand has lifted Aldar’s development revenue backlog to a record AED 66.5 billion, securing visibility on future income for the coming years. Meanwhile, the company’s investment portfolio continues to expand, with recent acquisitions—including commercial assets in Masdar City—already contributing to revenue growth.

Flagship destinations such as Yas Mall also reported double-digit increases in tenant sales and footfall, underscoring the strength of Abu Dhabi’s retail and tourism recovery.

