Aleo Network, the programmable privacy network, has officially integrated with Request Finance.

PANews reported on September 5th that the programmable privacy network Aleo Network has officially integrated with Request Finance. Request Finance is a financial platform designed to manage cryptocurrency and fiat currency financial operations for enterprises and has currently processed over $1 billion in payments .
By combining Aleo’s cryptographic security with its innovative public/private state mechanism, the two parties say they can enable private on-chain payroll, supplier payments, and inter-company transfers while maintaining auditability.
It is reported that after a pilot with Aleo Network, Request Finance claimed that Aleo jumped to the "Top 2" in the payment field on its platform in just two months, and once surpassed large networks such as Tron, Solana and Polygon; this result led to the integration officially announced by the two parties today.