Alex Warren Matches Justin Bieber's Radio Record

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 00:12
2025 Lollapalooza Festival

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” holds at No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart for a tenth week, the longest run since 2021’s “Stay” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Alex Warren performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/WireImage)

WireImage

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” is turning out to be one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025. Before he dropped what has become the most successful track of his career, Warren was already on the rise, but the singer-songwriter reached the stratosphere thanks to “Ordinary.”

The tune leads a number of Billboard charts this week, and as it earns another stay at the summit on one of the most competitive radio rosters, Warren manages a feat that no other artist has accomplished in years.

10 Weeks at No. 1 for “Ordinary”

“Ordinary” leads the Pop Airplay chart once again. The song has ranked as the most successful tune at Top 40 pop radio stations across the United States for 10 weeks as of this latest milestone frame.

The First 10-Week Ruler Since Justin Bieber

According to Billboard, “Ordinary” is the first track to dominate the Pop Airplay chart for 10 weeks since 2021. That year, “Stay,” a collaboration between The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, managed to link 10 stints at the summit in a row. “Stay” went on to command the Pop Airplay chart for a total of 13 periods.

No. 1 on Multiple Billboard Charts

“Ordinary” remains a huge hit across all three of Billboard’s pop radio lists. Warren’s cut leads both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay rankings, while simultaneously climbing to No. 6 on the Adult Contemporary tally. As “Ordinary” ascends on that ladder, the title reaches a new all-time high.

“Ordinary” Remains a Bestseller and Top Radio Tune

Warren’s “Ordinary” is a huge hit across all consumption metrics this frame. The tune sits at No. 1 on both the Radio Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, and it’s just one space away from also leading the Streaming Songs tally.

Those three lists help determine where a tune lands on the Hot 100, the general consumption roster that lists the most popular songs in America. After stepping aside last week to allow “Golden” from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters to make history as it danced to No. 1, “Ordinary” swaps spots and returns to the summit. On that most competitive roster, “Ordinary” also becomes a 10-week champion.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/20/alex-warren-matches-justin-biebers-radio-record/

