Alex Warren Ties One Of Justin Bieber’s Biggest Chart Records

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” rules the Pop Airplay chart for a thirteenth week, tying “Stay” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber for the longest run by a solo artist. Alex Warren at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images

“Ordinary” is not just the biggest hit of Alex Warren’s career, it’s one of the most successful songs in the world in 2025. The syrupy-sweet love song took over the planet months ago and remains a fixture on American radio stations. The tune once again leads the charge on some of Billboard’s pop airplay tallies, and as it does, “Ordinary” ties with a famous smash by two male pop stars and makes history once more.

Alex Warren’s Record-Tying Run

“Ordinary” leads the Pop Airplay chart again this frame, holding steady at No. 1 and earning a thirteenth stay at the summit. That’s one of the longest runs of all time on the top 40-focused list, which is known as one of the toughest radio rosters in the country.

Warren’s single is now just the third track to lead the Pop Airplay ranking for 13 weeks. Warren is tied with “Stay” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber for the longest run at the top by any solo artist, male or female. That pop cut ruled for a lucky 13 stints back in 2021 and remains the most successful composition by either musician.

“Ordinary” is Chasing the All-Time Record

The all-time record for most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart still belongs to “The Sign” by Ace of Base. That dance-pop group commanded the list for 14 frames back in 1994. In the three decades since, no tune has been able to match or beat that record, but Warren may

“Ordinary” Leads Several Charts

“Ordinary” remains a massive hit across all important metrics in the United States as of this frame. Looking specifically at radio, the tune leads not only the Pop Airplay chart, but also the Adult Pop Airplay ranking. It also commands the all-genre Radio Songs list once more.

Top 10 Win on Every Chart

“Ordinary” lives inside the top 10 on every Billboard chart it inhabits. In addition to the rankings where it leads the charge, the cut also appears at No. 2 on the Hot 100, Streaming Songs chart, and both of Billboard’s global rosters.

On the Adult Contemporary ranking — which moves at a much slower pace than either the Pop Airplay or Adult Pop Airplay tallies — the tune holds at No. 5. That’s its all-time peak, though it could climb even higher in the coming frames, and may eventually make it to No. 1, but for the moment, even older cuts are blocking it from becoming a champion.