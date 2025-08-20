Alexander Isak Breaks Silence With Huge PR Blunder

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:22
Newcastle United Arrive in Austria for Pre-Season Tour

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – JULY 14: Alexander Isak during the Pre Season Training Camp at FC Seefelder Plateau on July 14, 2025 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United via Getty Images

Sometimes, silence remains the best policy regardless of what people say about you.

In a world where social media drives the news agenda as much as any TV station or newspaper, even the most basic public statement can be twisted in ways the author can barely imagine.

So it would be fascinating to know how much counsel Alexander Isak sought before breaking his silence on his future at Newcastle United.

It’s not that the soccer world was unaware of the Swedish striker’s desire to leave the North East for Liverpool, as much has been heavily briefed to journalists, but the man himself was never directly attached to any of those stories.

It may well be that his decision to post his thoughts on Instagram was deeply discussed with advisors, and the text certainly looked well thought out and carefully crafted.

The problem is that his sudden public intervention has added nothing to the whole transfer furore.

“I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken,” he wrote.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Although clearly blaming the club for the transfer debacle, Isak’s total lack of detail and reliance on vague phrases do him no favors.

He mentions “promises” and “issues” without being specific. Is he saying they promised to let him go at one price and then changed their minds, or is it something else?

There might be some legal or contractual reasons why he can’t be blunt, but the advice should be: don’t speak. What benefit does he gain from it?

Newcastle United, as would be expected, were quick to respond to the post and outflanked him immediately by being more specific.

“We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening,” the Magpies said in a statement.

“We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.

‘We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

“As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.’

“We do not foresee those conditions being met.

“This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”

Had Isak come at them with a specific promise that was broken or a deliberate lie being spun, then it would have been harder for the club. But his vague inferences have been easily slapped down with clear details about prices not being met and no promises being made.

In Isak’s defence, we don’t know what conversations have been had behind closed doors and, as I have suggested previously, his actions in this saga have not been those of a man acting out of greed or malice.

Fans are necessarily as forgiving. During the Premier League season opener, there was a host of derogatory chants by the Newcastle fans towards their former idol, most cutting that he was a “greedy b*****d.”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks dejected following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on February 17, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Getty Images

When asked about it in his postgame interview, manager Eddie Howe did well in dismissing the songs without criticising supporters.

He said: “Whatever happens, I think the support has acted really well today because they supported the team, which is always my big ask, to support the team when we’re playing. And they’ve done that unbelievably well in some difficult moments during the four years.

Howe must be frustrated on both a personal and professional level. Newcastle United needs a striker, as was evident in the side’s blunt display, in which Anthony Gordon was deployed as a false nine instead of an actual forward.

But more than anything, Howe sounds weary of a saga that has already dragged on far too long.

“We would like a resolution. I am talking about myself, I am sure the ownership, and the players,” he continued.

“We need that clarity. You don’t need any distraction. But I am not in control of that. I think only one person really (Isak) can control that.’

“This season, any season, every season, is going to be hard enough. You don’t need any kind of distraction to swerve your thoughts, to unbalance what we’re doing.

“I hope it’s resolved quickly, because it’s news around us all the time. The players have managed to shut that out and perform. We have to continue to do that.”

The concern for supporters is that Howe said before the season began that the noise around the star player was weighing on the rest of the squad’s minds.

“Physically the players are very good but mentally is a different question,” he said ahead of the start of the new campaign.

“There has been challenges this summer that we haven’t faced before and the general feeling in the group has been down, especially early in pre-season.

“Alex [Isak] is such a popular player in the dressing room and any disruption around a player of that calibre is going to affect the group.

“I think they have responded really well to it but it is still there in the background. It is an unwelcomed disruption. We have to get used to it and if anything it has to make us stronger.

Isak has three years remaining on his contract and Newcastle United are not in a weak position, so the transfer never happens, and he does reintegrate with the squad.

Fortunately for the Swede, Howe has consistently kept that possibility open.

If he does, he has a clumsy social media statement to explain to everyone.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakgarnerpurkis/2025/08/20/alexander-isak-breaks-silence-with-huge-pr-blunder/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
