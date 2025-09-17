Algorand bets on gamification to grow retail community

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 10:56
RealLink
REAL$0.06399+1.55%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2341-0.34%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.88+2.92%
GET
GET$0.007992-4.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08594-2.25%
Triathon
GROW$0.025--%

Algorand’s head of strategy and marketing, Marc Vanlerberghe, explains how the network plans to take on other DeFi giants.

Summary

  • Algorand is preparing a completely on-chain retail-focused rewards campaign
  • The chain seeks to highlight Algorand’s speed, security, and ease of use
  • Marc Vanlerberghe, Algorand’s Head of Strategy and Marketing, explains why the network avoids hype

Algorand is launching a major campaign that hopes to close the awareness gap when it comes to its technical capabilities, UX, and community. The 13-week gamified campaign, set to start on September 22, hopes to engage Web3 users and demonstrate what the network can do.

Marc Vanlerberghe, Algorand’s Head of Strategy and Marketing, explained to crypto.news the inner workings and the goals of the campaign, as well as some of the advantages he believes Algorand has over other chains.

Crypto.news: You’ve recently unveiled an on-chain rewards campaign. What are some elements that set it apart?

Marc Vanlerberghe: We’ve designed the campaign differently. It’s completely gamified — a 13-week experience where users earn points instead of direct payouts. We’re avoiding “do this transaction and get $5” mechanics, because those just attract farmers who move on once the rewards dry up. Instead, users earn points that could translate into prizes.

The second key element is community building. Real stickiness comes from people feeling part of the Algorand (ALGO) ecosystem, not from one-off payments. A lot of the campaign is focused on onboarding users into the Algorand community.

What is more, the entire campaign is being run on-chain. Points, referrals, and game mechanics are all recorded on-chain. Even the prize winners are selected by the chain itself, using Algorand’s verifiable random function.

Our consensus mechanism is built on VRF — a lottery system where every algo you stake is like a lottery ticket. Every round, block proposers are selected randomly. The more algos you stake, the higher your chance.

What makes this secure is that each node runs the lottery locally. When a node wins, it proposes a block and attaches cryptographic proof. Only then does the network know who the proposer is — and by that time, it’s too late for an attacker to act.

It’s a very elegant design: lightweight, resilient, and highly decentralized. You don’t need big data centers to run a node — I run one on a mini-PC. Anyone can do it, which is the ultimate proof of decentralization. If only data centers could run nodes, you wouldn’t have censorship resistance. But with Algorand, you do.

CN: What are your main goals with the rewards program?

MV: The goal is to attract more retail users to Algorand. We’re not targeting Web2 novices who’ve never touched blockchain. Instead, we’re aiming for people who already have experience on other chains, so they can see what Algorand offers. Over the past six months, we’ve introduced major changes, so we think it’s worth highlighting them.

At the beginning of this year, we rolled out staking rewards for the first time in Algorand’s history. We’re now compensating stakers and node runners for helping secure the network, which has greatly boosted decentralization. We have close to 3,000 node runners today, making us probably the second most decentralized network after Ethereum.

Alongside that, we’ve expanded staking options: running a node, liquid staking, delegated staking, and other methods of participation. We want to communicate these opportunities more broadly. In addition to staking, we’ve seen a wave of new projects launch in the past six months.

For example, a prediction market called Alpha Arcade recently went live. It’s the first prediction market to offer parlays, which makes it very unique. We also saw the launch of Haystack, a mobile-first DeFi app, and new AI agent projects. Beyond that, more stablecoins are being introduced, along with tokenization initiatives — such as Midas, which is tokenizing U.S. Treasuries, and Lofty, which is doing real estate tokenization.

With all this activity, we want to ensure people are aware of what’s happening on Algorand. The campaign’s goal is to introduce retail users to these apps while showing why Algorand is a mature blockchain that provides a strong user experience.

CN: From a user perspective, what’s the selling point of Algorand compared to other Layer-1s or Layer-2s?

MV: As you may know, Algorand has always focused on underlying technology. But what matters most is how that translates into user experience. For example, we don’t fork, we don’t have transaction failures, and we offer instant finality. Users don’t need to wait for confirmations. We think this makes Algorand one of the smoothest DeFi experiences available, and we want people to try it for themselves.

Algorand, it feels different. Transactions finalize in under three seconds. They never fail, never roll back, and you don’t have to wait long for confirmation times. It’s smooth, almost Web2-like. We want users to experience that for themselves: a chain that never fails, never forks, and where finality is instant.

The system is also very secure. That’s the beauty of Algorand’s consensus. Since attackers never know which proposer will be selected, they can’t target them ahead of time. And once a block is proposed, it’s already too late to interfere.

It’s also very easy to run a node. I run mine on a mini-PC — you don’t need specialized hardware or massive bandwidth. That accessibility has made Algorand one of the most decentralized networks.

CN: Given these advantages, why isn’t Algorand bigger?

Well, Algorand is actually quite big. If you look at the facts, over 3 billion transactions processed, strong traffic, and active users. The perception may lag, but the reality is very strong. This may be because we never played the hype game.

Algorand has always focused on building robust technology and attracting real users. We don’t overhype announcements. That may have hurt perception, but it’s not due to a lack of capability or adoption. Now, with this campaign, we’re doubling down on communication to close that gap.

Source: https://crypto.news/interview-algorand-bets-on-gamification-to-grow-retail-community/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.517-0.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0783-8.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:09
Share
Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Image Cryptocurrency trading can feel like riding a rocket — thrilling when it soars, terrifying when it plummets. One week you’re catching perfect breakouts; the next, you’re staring at a string of red trades wondering if you’ve lost your touch. Every experienced trader, from hobbyists to full-time professionals, eventually encounters the same humbling experience: a losing&nbsp;streak. A losing streak doesn’t mean you’re a bad trader or that the market is “rigged.” It’s part of the game. But how you handle those drawdowns determines whether you eventually thrive or burn out. This guide explores practical, psychology-backed steps to halt the bleeding, reclaim your edge, and come back stronger. Accept the Reality — Fast The first step toward a comeback is radical acceptance. Many traders waste valuable time denying their situation: “It’s just a temporary dip,” “the next trade will fix it,” or “the market is out to get&nbsp;me.” Acceptance doesn’t mean giving up. It means seeing the numbers for what they are. Log into your exchange or trading journal and face the drawdown. Note your total percentage loss, average loss per trade, and how many consecutive losing trades you’ve taken. Clear, objective data cuts through emotional fog and stops magical thinking. Why it matters: Until you acknowledge the full scope of the problem, you can’t design an effective recovery&nbsp;plan. Hit the Emergency Brake: Stop&nbsp;Trading When you’re emotionally charged, even a solid strategy can fail. Over-trading to “win it back” is one of the fastest ways to blow up an&nbsp;account. Give yourself a mandatory cooling-off period. For some traders that’s 72 hours; others need a week or more. During this&nbsp;break: Delete or hide trading apps from your&nbsp;phone. Turn off price&nbsp;alerts. Avoid Twitter or Telegram pump groups that trigger&nbsp;FOMO. Think of this as triage. You’re stopping the financial hemorrhage and allowing your decision-making brain — your prefrontal cortex — to regain&nbsp;control. Conduct a Full Post-Mortem with Your Trading&nbsp;Journal A losing streak is like a plane crash: it demands a black-box investigation. If you’ve kept a detailed trading journal — entries, exits, screenshots, emotional state — you already own the flight recorder. Dissect each trade. Ask yourself: Did I follow my entry rules or chase&nbsp;price? Was my position size within my risk limit (typically 1–2% of capital)? Did I move or cancel stop-loss orders? What was my mental state — boredom, fear, overconfidence? Patterns emerge quickly. Maybe you performed well until you increased leverage, or maybe you traded outside your prime time zone when tired. Seeing these trends on paper removes guesswork and provides the first blueprint for&nbsp;change. Audit Your Risk Management Framework Most devastating drawdowns start as small mistakes compounded by poor risk control. Now is the time to ask hard questions: Position Sizing: Are you risking a fixed percentage of equity per trade? Professionals rarely exceed&nbsp;1–2%. Leverage: Are you consistently using high leverage that magnifies tiny market moves into account-killing swings? Stop-Loss Discipline: Are stops placed based on chart structure, not gut feeling? Did you repeatedly widen or remove&nbsp;them? Re-establish clear rules. For example: “I risk 1% per trade with a maximum daily loss of 3%. If I hit that, I stop trading for the day.” Commit these to paper and treat them as&nbsp;law. Re-Evaluate Your&nbsp;Edge Markets change character. A breakout strategy that thrived in a 2021 bull run might underperform in a choppy 2025 market. Conduct both back-testing and forward-testing: Back-testing: Apply your strategy to recent six-month data to see if it still shows positive expectancy. Forward-testing: Paper trade in real time to verify performance before risking&nbsp;capital. If results lag, tweak parameters: adjust moving-average lengths, require additional confirmation, or change your timeframe. Sometimes the solution is as simple as switching from 15-minute charts to four-hour ones to filter&nbsp;noise. Strengthen Your Psychological Armor Trading is 80% mindset. A losing streak erodes confidence and fuels self-sabotage. Reinforcing mental resilience is non-negotiable. Mindfulness &amp; Meditation: Even ten minutes a day reduces stress hormones and improves&nbsp;focus. Physical Fitness: Regular exercise boosts mood and sharpens decision-making. Structured Routine: Keep regular sleep patterns and schedule screen-free hours. Books like Trading in the Zone (Mark Douglas) and The Daily Trading Coach (Brett Steenbarger) remain classics because they address the inner game. Consider therapy or performance coaching if emotional swings feel unmanageable. Build a Step-by-Step Comeback&nbsp;Plan When you’re ready to trade again, start small and methodical. Micro Size: Reduce position sizes dramatically or trade on a demo account&nbsp;first. Daily Limits: Pre-define maximum daily loss and profit. Hitting either means you stop for the&nbsp;day. Regular Reviews: End every session with a brief written debrief — what worked, what&nbsp;didn’t. Your goal isn’t to “make it all back fast.” It’s to re-establish consistency and rebuild confidence. Diversify Your Financial Base Trading pressure skyrockets when it’s your only source of income. Diversify to reduce emotional weight: Long-term crypto holdings that you don’t actively&nbsp;trade. Traditional investments — index funds, bonds, dividend&nbsp;stocks. Side hustles or freelance work that create steady cash&nbsp;flow. When rent isn’t riding on today’s BTC move, you can wait patiently for high-probability setups instead of forcing&nbsp;trades. Draw Inspiration from Other Traders’ Comebacks History is filled with traders who bounced&nbsp;back: Jesse Livermore, one of the greatest stock speculators, went broke multiple times before earning fortunes&nbsp;again. Modern crypto traders often share similar stories on podcasts and forums — multi-month slumps followed by disciplined recoveries. Seek out trading communities or a trusted mentor. Honest conversations reveal blind spots and remind you that slumps are common rites of&nbsp;passage. Upgrade Your Education Use downtime to sharpen&nbsp;skills: Take advanced technical analysis or risk-management courses. Study blockchain fundamentals to better understand market narratives. Explore new tools: on-chain analytics, order-flow software, or quantitative methods. Continuous learning turns a painful drawdown into an opportunity for long-term growth. Refine Lifestyle Habits that Affect&nbsp;Trading Your daily habits directly impact decision quality. Evaluate: Nutrition: Consistent energy levels matter when you’re monitoring markets for&nbsp;hours. Sleep: Chronic sleep debt impairs judgment as much as&nbsp;alcohol. Environment: A cluttered or noisy workspace invites distraction. Small lifestyle tweaks often produce outsized trading improvements. Develop a Long-Term Perspective Many losing streaks feel catastrophic only because traders measure success in days or weeks. Zoom&nbsp;out: What does your performance look like over 12–24&nbsp;months? Are you improving year over year, even if a single quarter is negative? Adopting an investor’s mindset — thinking in years — reduces the psychological impact of short-term drawdowns and reinforces patient, process-oriented trading. Recognize the Hidden Gifts of a Losing&nbsp;Streak Though painful, drawdowns provide lessons that winners rarely&nbsp;teach: Humility: Markets are bigger than any single&nbsp;trader. Process Discipline: You learn to value risk control above quick&nbsp;profits. Adaptability: Surviving a slump proves you can pivot and&nbsp;thrive. Many seasoned traders look back at their worst months as the events that forged their professional maturity. Key Takeaways Pause trading immediately to stop emotional spirals. Audit every trade and identify recurring mistakes. Reinforce risk management — tighten position sizing, enforce stops, and reduce leverage. Reassess your edge through back-testing and forward-testing. Fortify psychology with mindfulness, exercise, and structured routines. Return with a written plan and micro-sized trades. Diversify income to relieve pressure and encourage patience. Invest in education and community to keep evolving. Final Thoughts Crypto markets reward preparation and punish impulsivity. A losing streak is not the end of your trading career; it’s a crucial checkpoint. By accepting reality, stepping back, analyzing your data, and strengthening both strategy and mindset, you can transform a painful drawdown into a springboard for lasting&nbsp;success. The comeback begins not with a lucky trade but with a deliberate decision to learn and&nbsp;adapt. Liked this story? Hit follow and join me for more firsthand lessons from the wild world of&nbsp;crypto. Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/09/17 16:01
Share
Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

U.S. consumer credit rose by $16 billion in July, reaching $5.06 trillion—third-highest ever.
Union
U$0.01365-22.49%
Everscale
EVER$0.01763-0.33%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02771-1.07%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Trump: Fed Chairman Powell should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

Why Pi Network Team Is Betting High on Token2049 As Community Seeks Answers

Three wallets deposited 7.25 billion TOSHI worth $6.15 million to Coinbase