Algorand chooses XBTO as the new market maker to support the liquidity of ALGO

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/27 20:51
Algorand
ALGO$0.2562+1.50%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997--%

Algorand, layer-1 blockchain, has selected XBTO as the new market maker to improve the depth and consistency of liquidity for ALGO. At the same time, the partnership provides that XBTO can facilitate the transfer of USDC between its custody wallets and the exchanges, thanks to the use of Algorand. 

Algorand and the new market maker for its blockchain XBTO

Algorand, the layer-1 blockchain, has selected the leader in institutional management of digital assets XBTO as its new market maker. 

In practice, it is a new partnership that aims to enhance deep and consistent liquidity for Algorand on Tier-1 and Tier-2 exchanges. 

Specifically, the market making services will enhance the depth and consistency of liquidity for ALGO, supporting the expanding use cases of the network in sectors such as digital identity systems, healthcare infrastructures, and financial services applications in global markets.

In the same way, the partnership provides that XBTO can use Algorand to facilitate the seamless transfer of USDC between its custody and exchange wallets.

The goal of XBTO is to further enhance efficiency and connectivity within the broader digital asset ecosystem.

Algorand and the partnership with XBTO 

Philippe Bekhazi, CEO of XBTO Group, emphasized his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Algorand and then added the following:

Also Harpal Singh, Chief Financial Officer of the Algorand Foundation, has released his comment on the matter: 

The 2025 roadmap and the price of ALGO

At the beginning of this August, Algorand published its new 2025 roadmap, outlining a strategy to accelerate the adoption of blockchain on a global scale. 

Among the various innovations, Algorand has introduced the “Project King Safety”, which is an economic model of the protocol designed to strengthen the long-term sustainability and security of the network. 

The xGov Governance is instead a fully on-chain governance system, community-driven, that allows for transparent and participatory management of grant allocations. The launch of xGov is scheduled for Q3 2025. 

The developer toolkit has also been optimized with version Algokit 4.0 with the launch scheduled for 2026. The same fate will happen to the Rocca Wallet, which is a new self-custody wallet completely redesigned, intended for mainstream and non-technical users. 
From that moment to today, the price of ALGO, however, has seen a decline of -10%. At the time of writing, ALGO is worth $0.25.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Share
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+3.40%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023--%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1774-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0655+6.67%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001331+1.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679-1.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course