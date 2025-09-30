ExchangeDEX+
Algorand Foundation Names Former Ripple Engineer Nikolaos Bougalis CTO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:23
The Algorand Foundation has tapped Nikolaos Bougalis, a veteran cryptographer and former Ripple engineering lead, as its new chief technology officer, the company said in a press release Monday.

Bougalis, who spent nearly a decade guiding development of the open-source XRP Ledger, will lead Algorand’s engineering efforts and help advance its 2025 technical roadmap.

Algorand’s ALGO (ALGO) token was trading 2.6% higher over 24 hours alongside a generaly rally in crypto prices.

Algorand’s roadmap, unveiled in July, focuses on decentralization, Web3 adoption, enterprise use cases, and cutting-edge cryptography. Bougalis is expected to play a key role in aligning the foundation and Algorand Technologies around those goals.

“Nik brings a wealth of experience in distributed systems, cryptography, and blockchain, as well as a demonstrated ability to foster collaborative development communities,” Algorand Foundation CEO Staci Warden said in the release. “He will help us double down on decentralization, performance, and security.”

Bougalis will be based in the U.S. as the foundation seeks to expand its footprint among domestic enterprises and institutions looking for compliant, scalable blockchain infrastructure.

His background in security and cryptography is expected to strengthen Algorand’s work on privacy, quantum resistance and scalability.

Algorand, launched in 2019, aims to offer instant finality and low fees for builders creating projects in payments, identity, supply chain, and asset tokenization. The ecosystem now includes millions of users and a global network of developers using familiar programming languages like Python and TypeScript.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/29/algorand-foundation-names-former-ripple-engineer-nikolaos-bougalis-cto

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
