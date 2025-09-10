Algorand Foundation unveils Aid Trust Portal to track humanitarian aid payments onchain

Key Takeaways

Algorand Foundation launched the Aid Trust Portal to track humanitarian aid payments onchain.

The portal enables monitoring of aid payments using Algorand blockchain technology.

The Algorand Foundation unveiled its Aid Trust Portal today to track humanitarian aid payments onchain.

The portal allows users to monitor aid payments using blockchain technology on the Algorand network. The foundation announced the launch of the tracking system for humanitarian assistance distribution.

The Aid Trust Portal represents the foundation’s effort to bring transparency to aid payment processes through onchain verification and monitoring capabilities.