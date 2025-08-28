Alibaba (BABA) Stock; Dips as Company Mulls Shareholder Payouts With $6.5B Loan Refinancing

By: Coincentral
2025/08/28 23:01
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07852+5.56%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1292+3.69%

TLDRs;

  • Alibaba stock dipped 1.49% Wednesday as the company pursued refinancing talks for a $6.5B loan due in 2026.
  • The company is preserving liquidity for a $53B AI and cloud expansion while offering favorable refinancing terms below 80bps over SOFR.
  • Alibaba returned $16.5B to investors in fiscal 2025 through $11.9B buybacks and $4.6B dividends, cutting shares by 5.1%.
  • Cloud revenue rose 18% to $4.15B, with AI products achieving triple-digit growth for the seventh straight quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares slipped 1.49% on Wednesday, even as the company unveiled a dual strategy of rewarding shareholders with $16.5 billion in returns while pursuing talks to refinance a $6.5 billion loan due in 2026.

The modest stock decline underscores investor caution, as Alibaba seeks to balance near-term capital distributions with long-term investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, sectors the company sees as critical to its future growth.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Refinancing a $6.5B Loan

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, Alibaba is negotiating with banks to refinance a $6.5 billion loan that matures in 2026. The company has proposed a five-year revolving credit facility, offering lenders a rate of less than 80 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

Despite sitting on $50.2 billion in net cash, Alibaba’s decision to refinance rather than repay the debt outright reflects its strategy to preserve liquidity while securing low-cost funding. Much of this capital will be funneled into a $53 billion infrastructure plan designed to bolster the company’s cloud and AI businesses.

This approach is seen as strategic, given that large-scale AI and cloud projects typically take years to generate meaningful returns. The timing of the new five-year loan lines up neatly with Alibaba’s investment horizon.

Cloud and AI: Growth at Full Speed

Alibaba’s Cloud Intelligence Group has become the centerpiece of its transformation from an e-commerce giant into a broader technology powerhouse. The division reported 18% revenue growth last quarter, reaching $4.15 billion in sales, while AI-related products have now posted seven consecutive quarters of triple-digit growth.

Recent product launches have reinforced this momentum. The Qwen3 AI model family has surpassed 300 million downloads globally, while the AI coding assistant Lingma continues to gain adoption among enterprise developers.

Alibaba sees AI and cloud computing as capital-intensive but high-margin opportunities, where upfront infrastructure spending is necessary to maintain competitiveness against global peers such as Amazon Web Services and Tencent Cloud.

$16.5B Returned to Shareholders

Even as it ramps up long-term investments, Alibaba has been generous with shareholder rewards. In fiscal 2025, the company returned $16.5 billion to investors, comprised of $11.9 billion in share repurchases and $4.6 billion in dividends.

These moves amounted to a 5.1% reduction in outstanding shares, signaling management’s confidence in Alibaba’s long-term value creation.

CEO Eddie Wu emphasized that the company remains committed to a “user-first, AI-driven” strategy, while also ensuring shareholders see tangible benefits from its strong cash flows.

Beyond E-Commerce

While Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms, led by Taobao and Tmall, posted modest 7% year-over-year growth, its international commerce unit surged 22%, reflecting rising global traction.

By combining loan refinancing with robust shareholder payouts, Alibaba is positioning itself to finance AI-driven innovation while maintaining liquidity and investor trust. The balancing act reflects the company’s evolution from a consumer marketplace into a diversified technology ecosystem spanning commerce, logistics, fintech, and cloud services.

The post Alibaba (BABA) Stock; Dips as Company Mulls Shareholder Payouts With $6.5B Loan Refinancing appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Share
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10213+1.50%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03138+56.90%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction