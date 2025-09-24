TLDR: Alibaba’s stock jumps 9% after Nvidia AI partnership fuels investor optimism. Alibaba surges with Nvidia deal; $53B AI investment and global expansion plans. Alibaba teams up with Nvidia to boost AI, cloud, and global infrastructure. Alibaba’s AI push with Nvidia drives stock surge, expanding data centers worldwide. Nvidia alliance propels Alibaba stock up 9%, [...] The post Alibaba (BABA) Stock: Surges 9% in Pre-Market After AI Partnership with Nvidia appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR: Alibaba’s stock jumps 9% after Nvidia AI partnership fuels investor optimism. Alibaba surges with Nvidia deal; $53B AI investment and global expansion plans. Alibaba teams up with Nvidia to boost AI, cloud, and global infrastructure. Alibaba’s AI push with Nvidia drives stock surge, expanding data centers worldwide. Nvidia alliance propels Alibaba stock up 9%, [...] The post Alibaba (BABA) Stock: Surges 9% in Pre-Market After AI Partnership with Nvidia appeared first on CoinCentral.

Alibaba (BABA) Stock: Surges 9% in Pre-Market After AI Partnership with Nvidia

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 20:00
TLDR:

  • Alibaba’s stock jumps 9% after Nvidia AI partnership fuels investor optimism.
  • Alibaba surges with Nvidia deal; $53B AI investment and global expansion plans.
  • Alibaba teams up with Nvidia to boost AI, cloud, and global infrastructure.
  • Alibaba’s AI push with Nvidia drives stock surge, expanding data centers worldwide.
  • Nvidia alliance propels Alibaba stock up 9%, as AI investments grow.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) experienced a significant surge in pre-market trading, rising 9% to $178.01 after announcing its new strategic partnership with Nvidia. The stock price had closed at $163.08 on September 23, reflecting a 0.71% decline at the market close.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) 

Partnership with Nvidia Fuels Stock Surge

Alibaba’s recent announcement of its collaboration with Nvidia has intensified investor enthusiasm for the company. The deal will see Alibaba enhance its AI capabilities with Nvidia’s cutting-edge technology, specifically for physical AI applications. This collaboration aims to merge artificial intelligence with hardware systems like robotics, data networks, and industrial automation. By gaining access to Nvidia’s GPU infrastructure, Alibaba positions itself to expand in AI-driven sectors.

The announcement came as part of Alibaba’s broader effort to strengthen its AI footprint globally. Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu highlighted the company’s plans to increase spending on AI infrastructure, which includes a $53 billion investment over three years. This increased focus on AI comes as Alibaba competes with other Chinese tech giants such as Tencent and DeepSeek in the rapidly developing AI space.

The partnership strengthens Alibaba’s AI capabilities and enhances its position in the global market. Nvidia, which has become an essential player in the AI industry, will now benefit from its deeper integration into Alibaba’s extensive enterprise ecosystem, including its e-commerce and cloud services.

Global Expansion and AI Investment Plans

Alibaba revealed its ambitious plans for expanding its data center network. The company intends to open new facilities in Brazil, France, and the Netherlands, alongside planned data centers in Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Dubai. This expansion will add to its existing network of 91 data centers across 29 regions globally.

The new data centers will help Alibaba scale its AI offerings and cater to an increasing demand for AI infrastructure. This global expansion reflects the company’s commitment to advancing its cloud and AI services, which are expected to play a key role in Alibaba’s future growth. Alibaba also launched its largest AI language model, Qwen3-Max, which boasts over one trillion parameters, signaling the company’s growing prowess in the AI field.

Alibaba’s rapid expansion in AI and cloud computing is poised to strengthen its competitive position further, both in China and internationally. This shift towards AI aligns with the company’s long-term vision of becoming a leader in digital transformation across industries.

 

