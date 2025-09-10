Alibaba leads $100 million investment in Chinese humanoid robot startup

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:28
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016107-8.86%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08648+0.17%
Startup
STARTUP$0.01417+31.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1562+13.84%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06251-4.94%

Robots are on display at the Robot Mall, world’s first embodied intelligence robot 4S store, on August 6, 2025 in Beijing, China.

Beijing Youth Daily | Visual China Group | Getty Images

BEIJING — As the race for household robots heats up, Chinese humanoid startup X Square Robot announced Monday it had secured around $100 million in a funding round led by Alibaba Cloud.

It’s the Shenzhen-based startup’s eighth round of financing since the company launched less than two years ago in December 2023, according to Chief Operating Officer Yang Qian. She told CNBC the latest deal brings total investment in X Square Robot to around 2 billion yuan ($280 million).

HongShan, formerly Sequoia Capital China, also participated in the latest funding round, along with Meituan, Legend Star, Legend Capital and INCE Capital. The startup declined to comment on its valuation.

Venture capitalists have rushed to pour money into humanoid robots on expectations that their integration with generative artificial intelligence will transform how machines interact with human beings.

“Right now we need robots to operate and complete complex tasks autonomously,” Yang said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. She pointed out that after decades of trying to develop robots that have largely been able to perform limited tasks such as grasping objects, the industry has realized that AI is required to enable these machines to expand their capabilities.

X Square Robot on Monday also released what it calls an “open-source foundation model for embodied AI,” named Wall-OSS. Open source means that developers and the general public can access the underlying code and use it for free. Embodied AI refers to use cases of the tech that are integrated with hardware, such as robots or self-driving vehicles.

The startup said it was the first to open source an AI model of its kind dedicated to robotics — and expects “robotic butlers” to become reality within five years. CNBC was unable to verify that claim.

Yang acknowledged that AI for robots still lags behind advancements in generative AI for chatting or code generation, and said she expects tech for robots won’t achieve ChatGPT 3.5-type capabilities for at least 12 months. Yang also pointed out that “embodied AI” doesn’t yet have very clear benchmarks that can define relative progress.

While the startup uses Nvidia chips for computing, other functions only require less powerful automotive chips that can be sourced domestically, Yang said.

Weekly analysis and insights from Asia’s largest economy in your inbox
Subscribe now

ChatGPT 3.5 was U.S.-based OpenAI’s breakthrough chatbot model launched in November 2022 that transformed business expectations for AI’s potential. Chinese companies did not create a viable competitor until the release of DeepSeek’s R1 open source model earlier this year. Analysts suggest that China is on the path to gain a global edge in AI applications, including robots.

In addition to open-source software, X Square Robot on Monday also launched its Quanta X2 robot, which the startup said can attach mop heads for 360-degree cleaning, and comes with hands capable of perceiving subtle pressure changes in a step toward more human-like functionality.

X Square Robot said that it currently doesn’t have a product for mass market delivery, and that specific prices are determined by robot use case. The price of the humanoid robot as per research firm Humanoid Guide is $80,000. Currently rival Unitree sells a humanoid for $16,000, although it’s unclear how advanced its functions are.

Yang said the robot company plans to start preparing for an initial public offering next year, but said the startup had not yet settled on where the listing would be. She said that X Square Robot was already generating revenue from sales to schools, hotels and retirement homes, and expects to grow that next year.

She added that the startup was already speaking with customers in Japan and Singapore. But for robots to really enter the consumer market, their price needs to come down to around $10,000 — largely through cuts in hardware costs — an achievement she expects is possible in three to five years.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/08/alibaba-leads-100-million-investment-in-chinese-humanoid-robot-startup.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14552-1.21%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009036-3.32%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.33971-7.47%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04263+2.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.16077+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst

Republic and Incentive collaborate to ease and  reward Web3 participation