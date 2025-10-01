All Done Up For Work, All The Time

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Robin Wright attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Getty Images

What’s more businesslike than a three-quarter-length camel-colored Chesterfield with peaked lapels? Nothing. Pictured above, Robin Wright shows how it’s done en route into Stella McCartney’s evening show on September 30. No idea how that beige tuxedo stripe got tacked onto the leg of the floor-dragging pants, but just maybe it could have gotten blown over to Europe on the winds of Hurricane Humberto from a formal wedding in the Caribbean? Despite that, the formidable Ms. Wright looks ready for any boardroom you’d care to put her in.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Helen Mirren attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Getty Images

Talk about boardroom. Giving no quarter, Dame Helen Mirren teaches a masterclass in pinstripe silver-gray suitings, with a classic drop-point blaze white shirt. What corporation is she running? Is that a hard-bound annual report she’s carrying into the McCartney show? Memo to Mike Hopkins: Now that Amazon MGM has finally attained creative control of the Bond franchise from the Broccolis, perhaps you’re looking for a steely new Iron Lady at the helm of MI6 to man-handle Commander Bond? Here’s the woman. Dame Helen can deal with any Bond you throw at her.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Ice Spice attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Getty Images

In her way, Bronx native and It-Girl-About-New York Isis Naija Gaston, professionally known as Ice Spice, is doing her level best to adhere to the business dress code. She wants the paparazzi outside the McCartney show to know that her suede handbag is very much spreading the cool, calm, collected vibe with which all business transactions should be conducted.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Naomi Watts attends the Courrèges Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) Getty Images

Over at the Courrèges show on September 30, Naomi Watts, above, definitely got the head-to-toe-in-black business-sobriety thing well on the hoof. Also, should she accidentally take a spill off her Ducati Panigale V4S superbike while gunning it up the vertiginous switchbacks of Montmarte — which at least seems like the bike demanded by her kit — the amazing fabric of her seemingly invulnerable blouse will definitely protect her from any sort of road rash.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

In what can be a fine homage to workwear in his new home of Paris, Christian Dior’s brand-new creative director, the enigmatic Jaden Smith, rocks nicely sized epaulets on his denim shirt, en route in to checking out what his fellow American competitor, Pharrell Williams, is putting on the runway over at Louis Vuitton. Cool, no? Williams got there first, with Smith hard on his heels. The Americans liberate Paris for the second time in eighty years? We’ll see.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Getty Images

Paris Jackson may not seem like she got the business-wear memo at the McCartney show on September 30, but you never know. Backless fire-engine red gown-ery seems more apt for an art opening or a Met Gala, right? Quick question: Could there be a fashion show that Paris Jackson does not attend? Perhaps advertising that, itself, is her business point in red.