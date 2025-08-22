Allianz endorses Bitcoin as a ‘credible store of value,’ shifting from 2019 anti-crypto stance

Allianz declared Bitcoin (BTC) a “credible store of value” in a recent investment report, marking the first time the $2.5 trillion asset manager has endorsed digital assets as a legitimate institutional investment.

The report, titled “Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies: The Future of Finance,” represents a dramatic shift from Allianz’s 2019 policy against Bitcoin investments.

The German investment giant now characterizes Bitcoin’s evolution from “an experimental protocol into a credible store of value” as fundamental to modern portfolio construction.

The report stated:

Allianz highlighted Bitcoin’s 0.12 correlation with the S&P 500 and negative 0.04 correlation with gold, positioning it as an effective portfolio diversifier.

Institutional adoption drives recognition

Allianz cited accelerating institutional adoption as a key factor in Bitcoin’s legitimization. The report noted that corporate treasuries surpassed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Bitcoin purchases for three consecutive quarters through the second quarter, with public companies acquiring approximately 131,000 BTC in the second quarter alone.

The asset manager emphasized university endowments’ emerging crypto strategies, highlighting Emory University as the first U.S. institution to disclose significant Bitcoin investments publicly.

Allianz characterized this trend as signaling “the integration of digital assets into both operational and investment strategies across higher education.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent acknowledgment of Bitcoin as a “digital counterpart to gold” further validated institutional acceptance, according to the report.

Allianz noted that regulatory clarity improvements globally have eliminated major barriers to institutional participation.

Infrastructure maturation enables access

The report credited infrastructure development with facilitating institutional entry. Regulated exchanges like Coinbase, institutional-grade custodians including Fidelity Digital Assets, and SEC-approved spot Bitcoin ETFs have “bridged the gap between traditional finance and crypto.”

Allianz described Bitcoin’s transformation as “one of the most profound shifts in modern finance,” predicting continued integration into mainstream portfolios.

The firm expects real-world asset tokenization and decentralized finance to “substantially expand crypto’s total addressable market.”

The endorsement carries significant weight given Allianz’s status as one of Europe’s largest asset managers. A piece from the company’s policy issued in 2019 explicitly avoided crypto investments due to regulatory uncertainty and volatility concerns.

Allianz concluded that “barring any unforeseen calamity or global collapse due to technological flaws,” Bitcoin represents a permanent addition to the financial system rather than a speculative trend.

It further stated that digital assets are “not just a complement to but a cornerstone of our global financial future.”

