Allora Network prepares to launch Allora Mainnet with AI prediction feeds, staking, and builder tools

AI-powered prediction feeds and robust tools aim to enhance staking and support developers across the Allora ecosystem.
Key Takeaways
- Allora Network is set to launch its Mainnet with AI-driven prediction feeds.
- The Mainnet will also offer staking and developer tools for builders.
Allora Network is preparing to launch its Mainnet featuring artificial intelligence prediction feeds, staking capabilities, and developer tools.
The protocol’s upcoming Mainnet will integrate prediction data feeds powered by AI technology alongside staking functions and bridging infrastructure for builders.
Disclaimer
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/allora-ai-prediction-mainnet/