Almanak — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Almanak is a Web3 platform for creating, optimizing, and deploying financial strategies using AI-powered financial agents.

Currently, the project is running Campaign Season 1 — Stage 2, which will last until September 21. As part of the campaign, users need to deposit stablecoins on the platform with yields of up to 40% APY and additionally farm project points, which will later be converted into tokens.

The team has raised $11.45 million in funding from HashKey Capital, Shima Capital, RockawayX, and others.

In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project, with a focus on the airdrop.

Go to the website and connect your wallet. Deposit USDC or USDT on the Ethereum network and farm points. Track your statistics in the Points section: Farm points. Data: Almanak Farm points. Data: Almanak