Alnylam (ALNY) should rally into $479-$494 before correction start

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., (ALNY) discovers, develops & commercializes therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. It comes under Healthcare – Biotech sector & trades as “ALNY” ticker at Nasdaq.

ALNY is showing strong rally from April-2025 low in previous article & expect further rally once (4) pullback ends. It rallied more than 40% since last update in (3) of ((3)). It expects one more push higher to finish April-2025 cycle in ((3)) before correcting next. We like to buy the pullback in ((4)) in 3, 7 or 11 swings at extreme area.

ALNY – Elliott Wave latest weekly view

It ended ((I)) at $140 high since inception in June-2025 & ((II)) pullback at $31.38 low in October-2016. Above there, it is showing nest as the part of (III) of ((III)). It placed (I) of ((III)) at $153.99 high in March-2018 & (II) at $60.27 low in December-2018. Within (III), it placed I at $242.97 high in December-2022 as diagonal & II at $141.97 low in April-2024. It placed ((1)) at $212 high, ((2)) at $117.58 low, ((3)) at $236.80 high, ((4)) at $181.65 low & ((5)) at $242.97 high. It corrected II in zigzag correction ended at 0.50 Fibonacci retracement of I.

ALNY – Elliott Wave view from 7.14.2025

Above April-2024 low of II, it placed ((1)) of III at $304.39 high & ((2)) at $205.87 low on 4.07.2025 low. Currently, it favors rally in ((3)) of III & already reached the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of ((1)), but still can extend more. Within ((3)), it placed (1) at $333.70 high, (2) at $309.57 low, (3) at $469.81 high & favors pullback in (4). It expects (4) pullback to find support between $431.85 – $408.34 before rally in (5) to finish ((3)) impulse sequence. Wave ((3)) expect to end with one more push higher towards $479 – $494 area later before correcting in ((4)). We like to buy the next big pullback in ((4)) in 3, 7 or 11 swings against 4.07.2025 low.