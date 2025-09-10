Alphabet’s Google Cloud locks in $58B revenue pipeline

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 09:17
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08966+6.77%

Google Cloud by Alphabet said it had lined up a new revenue stream to generate $58 billion over the next two years. The disclosure was made at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference and highlighted the division’s growing importance to Alphabet’s overall plans.

The cloud unit has been seeking to establish itself as one of the fastest-growing businesses within Alphabet as the company’s traditional search engine and advertising business faces growing scrutiny from regulators and competitors.

Google Cloud currently holds a $106 billion backlog in contracts. CEO Thomas Kurian said about 55% of this, roughly $58 billion, will be converted into revenue within two years. That total includes only projects currently under contract, so any new deals have the potential to keep bumping up the pipeline. The backlog has resumed growing faster than revenue recognized, demonstrating strong momentum.

Earlier this year, the cloud division had already crossed a $50 billion annual revenue run rate. This achievement also solidifies that Google Cloud is becoming a dependable and growing revenue stream for Alphabet, particularly as the company still scales its infrastructure.

AI giants drive Cloud growth

Customer momentum has become one of Google Cloud’s most powerful weapons. The unit saw a 28% increase in new customers in the latest quarter, indicating how much businesses rely on Google for their computing demands.

Most importantly, we see more and more in the artificial intelligence community choosing Google Cloud. Nine of the world’s 10 biggest AI labs are now customers. That list includes OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and Anthropic, which has recently been valued at $183 billion. Both are direct rivals to Google’s AI platforms but rely heavily on Google Cloud to train and serve their models.

The reason is clear. Training giant AI systems requires vast computing power, speedy networking, and secure infrastructure. Google Cloud has distinguished itself in these domains by providing dedicated chips, like Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), and state-of-the-art GPU clusters for accelerating AI workloads. These are not just nice-to-have features for many AI labs; they are necessities.

Kurian emphasised at the Goldman Sachs conference that the AI surge of clients wasn’t some fad. Instead, it represents a structural change in how the next generation of tech companies will scale. As businesses in sectors ranging from healthcare to financial services to media and logistics adopt generative AI en masse, the need for robust, high-performance infrastructure can only increase.

With the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic, Google Cloud also sends a message to investors and customers: it is not only competing in AI but also strengthening the broader ecosystem. This two-part role strengthens Google’s business as a player in and provider to the growing AI sector.

The extent to which AI leaders adopt such tools illustrates a deeper shift. Google Cloud is becoming a supporting business line and a foundation for some of the most resource-intensive projects on earth. That reinforces the company’s aspirations to be considered an advertising giant and a critical provider of 21st-century infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, Google Cloud recently revealed that its L1 blockchain project, Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), is currently operating in a private testnet phase. Rich Widmann, head of Web3 strategy at Google, explained that GCUL is the culmination of years of research and development in distributed ledger technology.

Widmann confirmed that GCUL supports Python-based smart contracts and emphasized that the blockchain is being designed as a neutral platform for multiple financial institutions. He also highlighted that, while similar in scope to companies like Stripe and Circle, GCUL offers unique features that set it apart.

Cloud drives Alphabet’s future growth

The cloud business is emerging as an important driver of growth for Alphabet. Cloud services represented only 14 percent of Alphabet’s total revenue in the latest quarter, but the unit is one of the company’s fastest-growing lines.

By contrast, Google’s advertising business is still generating the majority of revenue, even as it has come under increasing scrutiny. Regulators in the United States and Europe are exploring Google’s dominance in search and ads, paving the way for more competitors. This makes diversification across Google Cloud even more critical.

Alphabet’s use of capital is a good example of this; in July, the company’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, raised the company’s 2025 capital expenditure target to $85 billion from $75 billion. Growth is largely fueled by increased interest in cloud services and AI infrastructure.

Google Cloud’s expansion comes as tech companies are pressured to prove that heavy investments in artificial intelligence will pay off. Wall Street has been eager to see if the billions invested in AI data centers and chips would turn into actual earnings.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AI Startup Mercor: Surging Towards a Triumphant $10 Billion+ Valuation

AI Startup Mercor: Surging Towards a Triumphant $10 Billion+ Valuation

BitcoinWorld AI Startup Mercor: Surging Towards a Triumphant $10 Billion+ Valuation In the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence, where innovation drives unprecedented growth, the spotlight often falls on companies that are not just building AI, but also enabling its very creation. One such entity, the AI startup Mercor, is currently making waves across the tech landscape, reportedly eyeing a monumental valuation exceeding $10 billion. For those keenly observing the confluence of technology and finance, particularly within the cryptocurrency space where groundbreaking tech often finds fertile ground, Mercor’s trajectory offers a compelling narrative of rapid expansion and strategic foresight. AI Startup Mercor’s Astonishing Ascent Mercor, founded in 2022 by Thiel Fellows and Harvard dropouts Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha, has swiftly positioned itself as a critical enabler for leading AI labs. The company specializes in connecting industry titans like OpenAI and Meta with highly specialized domain experts—from scientists and doctors to lawyers—who are essential for training and refining foundational AI models. This unique service model has propelled Mercor into a league of its own, attracting significant investor attention. Recent reports, citing marketing documents and sources familiar with deal talks, indicate that Mercor is in discussions for a Series C funding round. The target? A staggering valuation of $10 billion or more. This figure represents a significant jump from an $8 billion target discussed just months prior, underscoring the explosive growth and perceived potential of the company. Felicis, an existing investor, is reportedly considering a substantial re-investment, signaling strong confidence in Mercor’s future. Key Milestones and Financial Performance: Founding: 2022 by Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha. Previous Funding: $100 million Series B in February at a $2 billion valuation, led by Felicis. Current ARR: Approaching $450 million in annualized run-rate revenue, with CEO Brendan Foody stating it’s even higher. This is a significant leap from $75 million in February and $100 million in March. Profitability: Generated $6 million in profit in the first half of the year, a notable achievement for a rapidly scaling startup. Understanding Mercor‘s Disruptive AI Training Model Mercor’s core business model is both innovative and essential for the advancement of complex AI. By providing companies with specialized domain experts for AI model training, Mercor addresses a critical bottleneck in AI development. These experts perform crucial tasks, such as data labeling and verification, ensuring that AI models are not only intelligent but also accurate and reliable. Mercor earns revenue by charging an hourly finder’s fee and a matching rate for these services. The company boasts an impressive client roster, claiming to supply data labeling contractors to five of the top AI labs: Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, alongside Tesla and Nvidia. Sources suggest that a substantial portion of its revenue is derived from a subset of these high-profile clients, particularly OpenAI, highlighting Mercor’s strategic importance in the AI ecosystem. To further solidify its market position and diversify its offerings, Mercor is also expanding its technological infrastructure: Software Infrastructure for Reinforcement Learning (RL): Mercor is developing advanced software to support RL, a training method where AI models learn through feedback and iterative improvement. This move positions Mercor at the forefront of sophisticated AI development. AI-Powered Recruiting Marketplace: The company intends to leverage AI to build its own recruiting marketplace, potentially streamlining the process of connecting experts with AI projects and further enhancing its service delivery. The Race for Startup Valuation: Mercor’s Billions The rapid escalation of Mercor’s target startup valuation from $8 billion to over $10 billion in a matter of months is a testament to the fervent investor interest in the AI sector. This valuation places Mercor among an elite group of tech companies experiencing hyper-growth. The company has reportedly received multiple offers from venture capitalists, with some preemptive bids reaching the $10 billion mark. Mercor’s financial trajectory is particularly striking when compared to other fast-growing startups. The company claims it is on track to hit the $500 million ARR milestone faster than Anysphere, the creator of the AI coding assistant Cursor, which famously achieved this within a year of its product launch. What sets Mercor apart even further is its profitability; unlike Anysphere, which is still burning cash, Mercor generated $6 million in profit in the first half of the year, demonstrating a sustainable growth model. The appointment of Sundeep Jain, former chief product officer at Uber, as Mercor’s first president, further signals the company’s ambition to scale and professionalize its operations, preparing for its next phase of expansion and potentially a successful Series C round. Driving Innovation with Reinforcement Learning and Beyond Mercor’s strategic pivot into building software infrastructure for reinforcement learning (RL) signifies a proactive approach to evolving AI training methodologies. RL is crucial for developing highly autonomous and adaptive AI systems, and by providing tools for this, Mercor aims to become an indispensable partner for advanced AI development. This move is not without its challenges, as the competitive landscape is intense. Mercor faces formidable rivals in this space, including: Surge AI: Reportedly in talks to raise funding at a staggering $25 billion valuation. Turing Labs: Another significant player in the data labeling and AI services sector. Scale AI: A major competitor that is also expanding its offerings into RL services. Notably, Scale AI has sued Mercor for alleged misappropriation of trade secrets, highlighting the fierce competition for market dominance. Furthermore, OpenAI’s recent launch of its own hiring platform raises questions about the potential for AI giants to develop their human-expert-powered RL training services in-house, adding another layer of competitive pressure for Mercor. Navigating the Competitive AI Landscape: Challenges and Opportunities While Mercor’s growth is undeniable, the competitive landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. The lawsuit from Scale AI, alleging that a former employee stole confidential documents, underscores the high-stakes nature of the AI training market. Such legal battles can be costly and distracting, but Mercor’s leadership remains focused on its ambitious goals. CEO Brendan Foody has publicly downplayed the need for new funding, stating, “We haven’t been trying to raise at all,” and that the company “turn[s] down offers every month.” He also clarified that Mercor’s reported ARR includes the total amount customers pay for services before contractors receive their portion, a common and auditor-recommended accounting practice also used by competitors like Surge AI and Scale AI. This transparency aims to reinforce confidence in Mercor’s financial reporting amidst its rapid growth. The ongoing “Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025” event, attracting thousands of tech and VC leaders, further emphasizes the broader industry’s appetite for innovation. Companies like Mercor, even if not directly involved in cryptocurrency, represent the kind of disruptive technology that draws the attention of investors and innovators across the tech spectrum, including those deeply invested in the future of digital assets and decentralized solutions. A Future Forged in AI Excellence Mercor’s journey from a 2022 startup to a company potentially valued at over $10 billion in just a few years is a powerful narrative of ambition, strategic execution, and the immense demand for specialized AI services. By connecting the world’s leading AI labs with the human expertise needed to refine their models, Mercor has carved out a crucial niche. Its expansion into reinforcement learning infrastructure and an AI-powered recruiting marketplace positions it for continued innovation, even amidst intense competition and legal challenges. As the AI revolution accelerates, Mercor stands as a testament to the incredible opportunities that arise at the intersection of human intelligence and machine learning, driving forward the very frontier of artificial intelligence. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI Startup Mercor: Surging Towards a Triumphant $10 Billion+ Valuation first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
B
B$0.59398-6.70%
Chainbase
C$0.24051-3.59%
Threshold
T$0.01648+0.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 09:55
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share
Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI released a 40-minute in-depth interview with its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. This interview is full of technical content. Altman talked about the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0814-9.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:03
Share

Trending News

More

AI Startup Mercor: Surging Towards a Triumphant $10 Billion+ Valuation

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Best Crypto to Buy Today Alongside 2 Top Blockchain Giants