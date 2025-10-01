AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio. PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.