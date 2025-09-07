ALT5 Sigma Adds 7.28 Billion WLFI Tokens to Treasury

Key Points: ALT5 Sigma significantly increases its WLFI token holdings.

$4.7 billion trading volume on WLFI’s first day.

WLFI valued at $1.31 billion in ALT5’s treasury.

Financial technology firm ALT5 Sigma Corp. announced on September 4 it holds approximately 7.28 billion WLFI tokens, marking substantial trading activity shortly after their exchange launch.

The announcement signifies ALT5’s strategic move to strengthen its digital asset treasury, positioning WLFI as a crucial asset, with rapid integration into top cryptocurrency exchanges.

ALT5’s Strategic Push As WLFI Hits $4.7B Volume

On September 4th, ALT5 Sigma Corporation disclosed its holding of approximately 7.28 billion WLFI tokens, enhancing its digital treasury strategy. The WLFI token, launched on September 1st, sparked increased interest due to its spot trading volume reaching $4.7 billion within 24 hours.

ALT5’s focus on WLFI as a digital asset signals a shift toward leveraging high-volume trading assets for growth. This move increased ALT5’s market position and aligns with its broader financial strategy, demonstrating potential in digital asset markets.

Market analysts and investors have shown cautious optimism, noting WLFI’s immediate ranking among the top ten assets by volume as a positive sign. However, reactions from major figures or regulators have yet to surface publicly, illustrating a wait-and-see approach from industry leaders. This development aligns with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Registration.

WLFI’s Meteoric Rise: $0.22 Pricing and Industry Implications

Did you know? WLFI’s $4.7 billion trading volume within 24 hours ranks it among the fastest-rising assets in its launch period.

According to CoinMarketCap, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is currently priced at $0.22 with a market cap of $5.35 billion. The token shows significant variations, including a 20.17% increase in the past 24 hours, demonstrating heightened market interest despite a 5.14% decline over the past month.

World Liberty Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:10 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests that ALT5 Sigma’s investment in WLFI could influence other financial technology firms to explore similar digital asset strategies. This approach aligns with broader industry trends toward integrating digital assets into treasury management practices, potentially evolving regulatory and financial landscapes surrounding tokenized assets.