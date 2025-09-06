ALT5 Sigma reveals WLFI token holdings have increased to over 7.28 billion

PANews reported on September 6th that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed WLFI treasury company ALT5 Sigma Corporation updated its WLFI holdings. As of September 5th, its holdings had exceeded 7.28 billion, reaching 7,283,585,650. Based on the market price of $0.18, the holdings are valued at approximately $1.31 billion. Additionally, ALT5 Sigma disclosed that it currently holds 124,946,728 shares of common stock and prepaid warrants to subscribe for up to 99 million shares of outstanding common stock.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.