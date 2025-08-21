Altcoin Networks with the Highest Number of Active Users in the Last Week Published – The Leader Has Changed

The projects with the most active users on a weekly basis in the cryptocurrency market have been announced.

On-chain data reveals activity in the user base of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), particularly layer-1 and layer-2 blockchains.

BNB Chain took first place on the list. Here are the altcoin networks with the most weekly active users, their user numbers, and the change in active user numbers compared to last week:

BNB Chain (BNB) – 16.9 million (+7.1%)

Near Protocol (NEAR) – 16.1 million (+0.7%)

Solana (SOL) – 13.7 million (-27.1%)

Base – 7.0 million (-27.9%)

Tron (TRX) – 6.5 million (+10.8%)

opBNB – 5.9 million (+9.1%)

Uniswap (UNI) – 4.9 million (-10.2%)

Raydium (RAY) – 4.2 million (-22.1%)

Jito (JTO) – 4.0 million (-54.2%)

Aptos (APT) – 3.5 million (+17.0%)

Ethereum (ETH) – 2.9 million (+19.3%)

Bitcoin (BTC) – 2.8 million (-4.1%)

Polygon (POL) – 2.1 million (-14.5%)

World Mobile Chain (WMTX) – 2.1 million (+0.0%)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) – 1.5 million (-17.9%)

Last week, NEAR topped this list.

Data shows that projects like Ethereum (+19.3%) and Aptos (+17.0%) have seen a notable increase in users in the last week, while projects like Jito (-54.2%) and Solana (-27.1%) have seen significant declines.

*This is not investment advice.

