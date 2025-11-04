ExchangeDEX+
Altcoin News: Chainlink Powers Brazil–Hong Kong Cross-Border Settlement as Analysts Eye $15 Buy Zone for $LINK

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/11/04 03:11
Chainlink boosts cross-border settlement between Brazil and Hong Kong, while market watchers target a $15 LINK accumulation point.

Chainlink has reached a new milestone as its technology powered a real-time cross-border settlement between Brazil and Hong Kong. This event comes as market analysts suggest that Chainlink’s native token, LINK, could enter a key buying range before a possible price rally.

Chainlink Connects Central Banks for Real-Time Settlement

The Central Bank of Brazil and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority completed a digital currency pilot using Chainlink’s interoperability tools. The initiative was part of phase two of Brazil’s Drex project, which focuses on digital real integration and cross-border trade.

Chainlink announced through its official post on X that it enabled cross-border delivery-versus-payment settlement between both central banks. The project also included Banco Inter, Standard Chartered, the Global Shipping Business Network, and 7COMm. Chainlink’s tools were used to establish secure and automated trade settlement between the two nations.

Blockchain Infrastructure Supporting Global Trade

The pilot connected Brazil’s Drex network with Hong Kong’s Ensemble platform through Chainlink’s infrastructure. This allowed funds and trade documents to move across jurisdictions in a synchronized process. According to the statement, Chainlink powered the end-to-end DvP solution and enabled conditional and installment-based payments.

The system used the Chainlink Runtime Environment and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol to transfer messages and payment instructions across different networks. The setup also supported ISO 20022 messaging for the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and automated credit releases across the platforms. Bruno Grossi from Banco Inter said that connecting these systems through Chainlink builds a more connected financial ecosystem for future global trade.

Participation of Global Financial Institutions

Several financial and technology organizations joined the pilot to support the process. Banco Inter acted as a key participant representing Brazil’s financial sector. Standard Chartered contributed its global banking network and expertise in trade finance operations. The Global Shipping Business Network managed updates to electronic bills of lading to match each stage of the payment process.

The pilot also tested delivery-versus-payment and payment-versus-payment models, ensuring goods and funds were exchanged simultaneously. This approach reduces settlement risk and promotes trust in international trade. The participating institutions now plan to expand testing to include more trade models and link additional financial entities.

Market Outlook and Analyst Projections for LINK

While Chainlink continues to develop its institutional presence, market watchers are tracking its token performance. Analyst Ali Charts shared on X that a drop toward $15 could present a strong buying zone before a potential breakout toward $100. The post gained attention as traders evaluated the possible market reaction following the Drex announcement.

Chainlink/TetherUS | Source: Ali_Charts/X

Chainlink’s recent technical progress has strengthened its position in blockchain interoperability and real-world finance integration. The successful pilot between Brazil and Hong Kong shows how its technology can bridge central bank systems. As the project advances, the market will observe whether the network’s adoption growth translates into higher demand for LINK tokens.

The collaboration among central banks, financial institutions, and Chainlink’s decentralized infrastructure represents a key step for digital trade automation. With further testing planned, the initiative aims to create a foundation for a more efficient and connected trade finance network while investors continue to monitor LINK’s price movements in the global market.

