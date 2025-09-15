Altcoin Season Could Be Closer Than You Think

By: Coindoo
2025/09/15 19:20
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005686-7.88%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001717-2.93%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056-7.43%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01263+1.69%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003789+15.27%

Dogecoin’s 36,000% rally and Shiba Inu’s dramatic breakout became defining moments of the last bull run, while the “DeFi summer” turned projects like Polygon, Fantom, and Uniswap into household names across the industry. Ever since, investors have been scanning the charts for signs that another wave of outsized altcoin gains could be near.

So far, patience has been tested. Bitcoin has carried the market higher for more than two years, repeatedly setting new all-time highs, yet leaving most large-cap altcoins trailing behind. That imbalance has kept the long-promised “alt season” on hold, frustrating those who expected a synchronized surge.

Index Signals a Potential Turning Point

A critical measure of market rotation is now flashing stronger signals. The Altcoin Season Index — which compares the performance of the top 100 tokens against Bitcoin over a rolling 90-day window — recently climbed to 67%, its highest level of 2025. Market watchers say a reading above 75% is typically the trigger for declaring an altcoin season, and with the index this close, anticipation is building.

While eight more tokens in the top 100 need to outperform Bitcoin to flip the signal, momentum is clearly shifting. Analysts argue that if the recovery trend continues, the market could be approaching the tipping point where Bitcoin’s dominance gives way to an altcoin-led rally.

What the Next Season Could Bring

If history repeats, the outcome could be explosive: established projects would likely post sharp gains, while newer tokens tied to emerging narratives could outperform dramatically. Investors are cautious not to declare victory too soon, but the sense is growing that the stage is being set for altcoins to finally reclaim the spotlight.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Altcoin Season Could Be Closer Than You Think appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04552-4.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899+4.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003181+3.68%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share
Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Accountants and Financial Reporting, Sun Deji, said that he expects the government to wait a little longer before publishing guidelines on how to audit stablecoins. According to a report by local media Sing…
SUN
SUN$0.020428-1.69%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01417-3.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:16
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months