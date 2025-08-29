Altcoin Season Has Changed Forever

In past bull runs, retail communities drove capital from Bitcoin and Ethereum into obscure altcoins sparking the movements where even the weakest tokens surmounted massive gains. That’s what they called the Altseason in the good old days. But now institutions have stepped in, and they aren’t allocating funds toward low‑cap hidden gems.

Take SharpLink Gaming, a Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury firm that just purchased $601 million worth of Ethereum (143,593 ETH), boosting its holdings to nearly 740,000 ETH (valued around $3.2 billion) and staking most of it for yield. The institutional capital locked into Ethereum as a strategic reserve play. 

And SharpLink isn’t alone. MicroStrategy continues to double down on Bitcoin, recently buying 3,081 BTC for $357 million. Its holdings now total an astonishing 632,457 BTC, valued at roughly $46.5 billion—cementing the company as the single largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with ambitions to boost yield targets into 2025.

Even the most conservative institutions are stepping in. Harvard University’s endowment fund disclosed new exposure to Bitcoin through BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Regulatory filings show Harvard’s position alone at $116 million, a sign that even Ivy League treasuries are allocating to BTC in compliance-friendly vehicles.

The implications are clear: big players aren’t rotating liquidity into microcaps the way retail once did. Every ETH SharpLink stake and every BTC locked by MicroStrategy or Harvard is capital permanently removed from circulation — and it’s staying there, not flowing into random altcoin pumps.

That means the playbook of past bull runs, where profits from BTC and ETH cascaded into obscure tokens and created “altseasons,” is dead. The faucet has been turned off.

Why Altseasons Will Be Shorter, Softer Or Never

Even if there is an altseason, it won’t look like the old days. In 2017 or 2021, communities moved liquidity downstream. Some analysts don’t even believe there will be an altseason in 2025-2026 at all. At most, we get a “selective altseason” limited to a handful of majors.

One of the most decisive shifts in this cycle is the selective nature of institutional flows. Unlike retail traders of past bull runs, institutions can’t—and won’t—throw money at speculative tokens with no liquidity or compliance track record.

Funds have mandates. They need deep liquidity, regulatory clarity, and measurable security before deploying capital. That means assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or BNB attract inflows, while the thousands of tokens sitting below a $1M market cap are effectively invisible. For institutions, these microcaps don’t even register as investable.

This shift has two critical consequences:

  • No downstream liquidity: In 2017 and 2021, ETH profits trickled down into meme coins and small alts, fueling altseason manias. Now, liquidity is captured and held in majors.
  • Higher quality filter: Institutions are effectively raising the bar. Only tokens with transparent governance, strong exchanges, and compliance-ready profiles will see meaningful inflows.

For the broader market, that means the “lottery ticket” days of random small-cap explosions are gone. Altcoin rallies, if they happen at all, will be shorter, more selective, and centered on majors.

Where Multipliers Still Exist: ICO Fund Raising 

Does this mean no more 100x? Not exactly. The opportunity has simply moved. Today, the realistic path is structured presales where you enter at the absolute floor price.

Why ICO-style tokens still make sense:

  • Minimal entry price. Presales start at fractions of a cent, creating huge gaps to listing price.
  • Clear mechanics. Transparent tokenomics, vesting, and liquidity locks build trust — something meme/celebrity coins lack.
  • Growth runway. When a project lists at $0.10 after a presale at $0.001, the math alone gives early investors massive multiples.

Source: https://finbold.com/why-icos-are-your-only-shot-at-5-10x-returns-altcoin-season-has-changed-forever/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
