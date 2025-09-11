Altcoin Season Heats Up as Bitcoin Dominance Breaks Key Trend Level

TLDR

Bitcoin dominance drops to 58.14%, marking an 11.9% decline from its June peak.

Rekt Capital highlights that Bitcoin’s dominance lost crucial resistance levels in June.

A shift from Bitcoin’s macro uptrend to a downtrend signals a potential altcoin rally.

Altcoin season is likely as Bitcoin dominance faces resistance at key levels like 60% and 57.68%.

The TOTAL3 market cap index is nearing a breakout, signaling strength in altcoins.

Bitcoin dominance has recently lost its key trend level, signaling a potential altcoin season. The drop in Bitcoin’s dominance opens the door for altcoins to take a larger share of the market. As Bitcoin’s dominance struggles to maintain its macro uptrend, experts predict a long-anticipated altcoin rally.

Bitcoin Dominance Faces Key Trend Shift

Bitcoin dominance currently stands at 58.14%, down from a peak of 66% in June. This marks an 11.9% decline, indicating a shift in the market’s dynamics. Rekt Capital noted that Bitcoin dominance lost a crucial lower high resistance level after the June rejection.

Furthermore, Bitcoin dominance has now fallen below the 63.96% level. This shift undermines the chances of Bitcoin’s dominance rallying back to 71%. With this breakdown, experts see the altcoin season approaching as Bitcoin’s dominance continues to slide.

The trend suggests Bitcoin dominance may transition from an uptrend to a downtrend. The index faces two key scenarios that will confirm the change. One scenario would involve Bitcoin dominance turning the 60% level into new resistance.

Altcoin Season Grows as Bitcoin Dominance Falters

Rekt Capital’s analysis highlights a potential altcoin season as Bitcoin’s dominance falters. If Bitcoin’s dominance continues to lose ground, the altcoin market could gain momentum.

Bitcoin’s dominance could further lose strength if it fails to reclaim key support levels. A sideways movement at 57.68% would solidify the downtrend. If Bitcoin dominance continues its decline, altcoins are poised to surge in the coming months.

While some experts remain cautious about a Bitcoin dominance rebound, many signs point to a growing altcoin season. As Bitcoin loses its dominance, altcoins may capture more of the market share. Investors are now closely watching how Bitcoin’s dominance will perform in the next few weeks.

Several indicators are aligning to suggest a breakout for altcoins. Raoul Pal recently highlighted a significant setup for the TOTAL3 market cap. This index measures the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The TOTAL3 index is nearing a breakout from a multi-year triangle, indicating potential altcoin strength. If the breakout occurs, altcoins will likely gain momentum, with XRP potentially leading the charge. The shift in dominance further emphasizes the potential for a strong altcoin season to unfold.

The post Altcoin Season Heats Up as Bitcoin Dominance Breaks Key Trend Level appeared first on CoinCentral.