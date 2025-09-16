Altcoin Season Index Hits 82, but Key Metrics Show Real Euphoria Still Ahead

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 05:23
NEAR
NEAR$2.622-4.09%
Solana
SOL$233.9-3.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.06315-1.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015638+1.57%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09689-0.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005749-5.30%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.209-2.34%

Key Insights:

  • The Altcoin Season Index has climbed to 82, its strongest level since December 2024.
  • Market signals show we are in phase three of the cycle, with coins like SOL and XRP leading.
  • On-chain data and history suggest the true altcoin euphoria is still ahead, not behind us.

The crypto market is again seeing discussions related to the “altcoin season.” The Altcoin Season Index, a popular tracker, just touched 82. For many traders, any score above 75 signals the start of altseason, a phase when coins other than Bitcoin and Ethereum start to shine. This is the highest reading since December 2024.

But does this really mean altcoin season has arrived?

The data shows a more mixed picture. While signs are strong, history and on-chain charts suggest that the true wave of altcoin euphoria may still be waiting ahead.

What the Altcoin Season Index Really Shows

The Altcoin Season Index is a simple index to read. It looks at whether altcoins are doing better than Bitcoin over the past 90 days.

If most altcoins are beating Bitcoin, the score goes higher. Once it moves above 75, many traders call that “altseason.”

Altcoin Season Is Already On, Per Analysts | Source: X

At 82 now, this is the strongest signal since last December.

Well-known analysts like Carl Moon are even calling this the biggest altseason yet. Big names like Solana (SOL) and XRP have led much of the charge. Their strong gains pushed the score higher, and many smaller altcoins have followed.

Still, it’s important to slow down. The index tells us when altcoins are beating Bitcoin, but it does not say if we are near the peak of excitement.

That needs a deeper look at market phases and other details.

Where We Are in the Cycle

A trader called Rekt Fencer explains the altcoin season in four simple phases.

First, money flows into Bitcoin. Then it moves into Ethereum. Next, large-cap coins like Solana or XRP take the spotlight. Finally, the last phase brings true “altseason,” when many smaller coins pump hard.

Key Altcoin Season Phases | Source: X

Right now, the market looks like it is in phase three. Coins such as SOL and XRP are doing well, but the full rush into small-cap altcoins has not started. That is usually the moment when traders see the biggest gains and also the most risk.

Even though smaller coins like PUMP and M have rallied, the entire small-cap space is still relatively silent.

This matches other key metrics.

Total Altcoin Marketcap Still Down | Source: X

Three benchmarks are often used to confirm altseason:

  • The ratio of “others” to Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin’s share of the market (called dominance)
  • The total market cap excluding Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins
Others To Bitcoin Ratio Isn’t Euphoric Either | Source: X

None of these have yet reached the same highs seen in past altseasons. In simple words, the fire has started, but the flames are not showing yet.

Why the Euphoria May Still Be Ahead

On-chain signals and history give another reason for patience.

Analysts at QCP note that the total crypto market cap is now about $1.73 trillion, a 90-day high. Flows into Ethereum and rotation into large-cap coins like SOL and XRP are also strong.

Retail traders are joining, but the “extreme greed” levels that usually mark the final stage are not here yet.

QCP Analysis Regarding Altcoin Season | Source: X

History helps explain this. In 2021, altseason peaks only came after months of retail mania, when everyone from new investors to casual traders jumped in. We are not seeing that level of crowding yet.

This suggests there is still room for growth. If the cycle follows the same path, the current rally could be the setup for something bigger, not the final act.

The Altcoin Season Index hitting 82 is a strong signal and the highest in nearly a year. But by looking at phases, on-chain data, and history, it seems we are not yet at peak euphoria.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/15/altcoin-season-index-hits-82-but-key-metrics-show-real-euphoria-still-ahead/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861+2.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Share
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1.1334-3.42%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.12005+500.25%
FORM
FORM$2.1548-5.20%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Share
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012837-17.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-7.38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01854-10.21%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery