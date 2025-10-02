Altcoin Season Kicks Off with Institutional Push to XRP & AVAX

Key Notes

Altcoin market cap jumps to $1.12 trillion as October’s “Uptober” rally begins.

XRP surges 4.5% on VivoPower’s treasury expansion and large whale accumulation.

Avalanche Treasury Co.

announces $675M SPAC deal, boosting AVAX price.

The crypto markets are off to a strong start in October, with the combined market capitalization of altcoins surging to $1.12 trillion. Top altcoins such as XRP



, Solana



, Avalanche



, and Hyperliquid



all posted significant gains in the past day.

XRP Gains on Corporate Interest

XRP has posted a 4.5% increase in the last 24 hours as buyer demand continues to grow. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC revealed it had raised $19 million through an equity offering, with proceeds directed toward expanding its XRP holdings.







The company issued new shares at $6.05 each, a premium to its last closing price. This comes after an earlier Regulation S offering, marking a step forward in VivoPower’s digital treasury program.

The announcement coincided with heavy XRP accumulation by large investors. Analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales have purchased roughly 250 million XRP, worth around $745 million, since the start of the week.

According to the data by CoinMarketCap, 24-hour trading volume has jumped by 33%, with XRP currently testing the crucial $3.0 zone. Analysts suggest that if the token closes above this level, a move toward $3.5 could follow.

AVAX Strengthens on $675M SPAC Deal

Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) also announced a $675 million business combination with Nasdaq-listed Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (MLAC). The deal includes $460 million in treasury assets, part of which has already been allocated to AVAX purchases.

AVAT disclosed that it has acquired $200 million in AVAX at a discount, with 18-month priority rights in place.

The market reacted positively, with AVAX climbing 3.5% in the past day, adding $350 million in market cap. The token is currently trading around $30.72 with a market cap of $12.97 billion.

Altcoin Rally Ahead?

October’s rally and upcoming ETF deadlines for several altcoins have revived hopes that the market may finally be preparing for their next big run. While optimism is rising, some analysts warn against declaring a full-blown “altcoin season.”

Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted that the Total Altcoin Market Cap is retesting levels last seen in 2021. He suggested that while certain tokens are likely to outperform, the sector still needs a decisive breakout.

The analyst explained that in previous cycles, once that collective breakout happens, it tends to attract new participants back into the market.

